The Texas Longhorns lost a heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Austin. It was just the third time in program history they had hosted the No. 1 team in the country. Texas led for most of the game until the fourth quarter and it was Alabama’s late field goal, after Texas had re-taken the lead, that sealed the win for the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO