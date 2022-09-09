2022 BRONCOS SPECIAL SECTION | Broncos vs. AFC West: Will Denver finally win division in 2022?

The Broncos' return to NFL relevance begins with competing for an AFC West title.

It’s no small task.

“This division is arguably the best division in football,” first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters in January at his introductory news conference. “I think it’s a great challenge for everybody. As a team, we’re going to have to find a way to win. It’s just that simple.”

It’s no coincidence that Denver’s six-season playoff drought has coincided with an abysmal division record. Since 2016, the Broncos are 11-25 in the AFC West, tied with Jacksonville for the third-worst division record in the league. Here’s the opponent breakdown over that span:

— Kansas City Chiefs: 0-12

— Los Angeles Chargers: 7-5

— Las Vegas Raiders: 4-8

Quarterback Russell Wilson gives the Broncos their best chance at conference supremacy since Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning led Denver to a Super Bowl victory. Here is a closer look at each of Denver's divisional opponents ahead of this season.

CHIEFS

2021 record — 12-5

Head coach (year, record) — Andy Reid (11th, 103-42)

Key additions — RB Ronald Jones, S Justin Reid, WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Key departures — WR Tyreek Hill, OLB Melvin Ingram, S Tyrann Mathieu

QB spotlight— Patrick Mahomes remains NFL royalty coming off his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season. He threw for 4,839 yards (fourth in the league) and matched a career-best 66.3 completion percentage.

Game schedule —Week 14 KC at DEN (Dec. 11) and Week 17 DEN at KC (Jan. 1)

Projection — The AFC West runs through Kansas City until further notice with the Chiefs winning the last six titles. But the loss of several playmakers this offseason has many questioning if their chokehold on the division has loosened. Is this finally the year KC falls from the top?

RAIDERS

2021 record — 10-7

Head coach (year, record) — Josh McDaniels (first, 0-0)

Key additions — WR Davante Adams, LB Chandler Jones, DT Bilal Nichols

Key departures — CB Casey Hayward, DT Yannick Ngakoue, LB Nicholas Morrow

QB spotlight — Derek Carr threw for a career-high 4,804 yards last season despite almost constant off-field drama plaguing the franchise. An upgrade at wide receiver and the buzz of a McDaniels offense sets up another big year for Carr.

Game schedule — Week 4 DEN at LVR (Oct. 2) and Week 11 LVR at DEN (Nov. 20)

Projection — The Raiders aim to build on their first postseason appearance in five seasons by turning to McDaniels, a hot commodity for years in New England after fizzing out as head coach in Denver (2009-10). McDaniels has a lot to prove.

CHARGERS

2021 record — 9-8

Head coach (year, record) — Brandon Staley (2nd, 9-8)

Key additions — CB J.C. Jackson, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, OLB Khalil Mack

Key departures — OT Bryan Bulaga, TE Jared Cook, LB Kyzir White

QB spotlight — Justin Herbert, 24, is rising as one of the game’s best young players. He joined Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks last season to eclipse 5,000 yards passing. Herbert has all the tools to lead LA on a deep playoff run.

Game schedule — Week 6 DEN at LAC (Oct. 17) and Week 18 LAC at DEN (TBD)

Projection — The Chargers are on an upward trajectory with increased win totals in each of their last two seasons. LA’s next step is making a playoff appearance for the first time since 2018. The Chargers are set up to become division contenders for years to come.