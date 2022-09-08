ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your dog cries each time it is reunited with you, but you might not see it

Japanese researchers found that dogs cry when they reunite with their owners. What’s more, the tears seem to be linked to levels of the ‘bonding hormone' oxytocin. Watch your pooch’s eyes carefully next time you're back from work or grocery shopping. Dogs do cry. According to the...
Baby Rhino's Adorable Case of the Zoomies Is Impossible to Resist

Oh, how we love watching the famous animal zoomies! We've seen countless videos of dogs running around the house crazily with a burst of energy, otherwise known as zoomies. Not only are the zoomies hilarious and adorable, but it's actually a good thing to see animals do this! Apparently, zoomies are a sign of happiness. So who doesn't want to see that?!
Dog Was Discovered in a Bin Bleeding After His Ears Were Chopped Off. Now He Has Found His Forever Family!

Meet Piglet. He was found in a trash bin with his ears freshly chopped off and bleeding. He was likely a victim of a backyard crop job. It’s heartbreaking to imagine the pain he experienced. @fosterpetsofsac Meet Piglet ❤️ #dogs #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #animalshelterworker #dog #fosteringsaveslives #rescue #adoptthecropped ♬ Emotional...
200-Pound Mastiff's Precious Way of Asking for a Treat Is Everything

Some of the biggest dogs are also the biggest babies, which is why the term 'gentle giant' has stuck around. From St. Bernards to Great Danes and every XL breed in between, there is so much love--and cuteness-- to be found. Bowser the Mastiff, who is already gaining traction on...
Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist

Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
Most badly behaved dogs ranked - with greyhound topping the list

The greyhound is the breed that UK dog owners say is the most likely to be mischievous, followed closely by Dalmatians and Bulldogs, according to Ring smart home security company, which conducted a nationwide poll of 2,000 dog owners. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier came tenth on the list, while Border...
Strangers Band Together to Rescue Neglected Pony and We Can't Stop Crying

A pony named Ghost has been given a fresh start after he was found by a group of strangers. The whole miraculous save as caught on film by TikTok creator @yasryd, who was one of the people who worked hard to make sure that Ghost found a new home after he was left neglected in the heat.
Viral video: Is this ‘howling’ puppy super cute or a nightmare in training?

A howling dog can be a major headache, but a howling puppy? Adorable. One dog dad shared a super cute video of his three-week-old puppy trying (and sort of succeeding) at howling. (Note: Puppies shouldn’t be separated from their mothers before eight weeks if at all possible. While mama isn’t present in this video, we’re hoping she’s just off camera, taking a well-deserved nap.)
Great Pyrenees 'Scolds' Newfoundland for 'Messing With His Goats' and It's Too Cute

If there's one thing that we've learned from watching one video on TikTok, it's don't mess with one Great Pyrenees' goats! The dog was not having it when a Newfie (that's Newfoundland) was trying to mess with his BFFs and he wasn't afraid to let her know it. Now video of the Great Pyrenees showing the Newfie the door has people cracking up online.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
This Emaciated Leopard Gecko Was Adopted Into His Forever Home

This is Mako, the leopard gecko. His previous owners noticed that he wasn’t doing well, and they did everything they could to help him, including getting him extensive veterinarian care, but sadly, his health continued to decline. That’s when they made the difficult decision to surrender him to BeWild Reptile Rescue.
