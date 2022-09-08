ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz On The Loss To Iowa State

The question at Iowa is what happens next to an offense that is getting worse?. Through two games, the Hawkeyes are averaging less than three yards per play and have scored only one touchdown. The offense also has committed five turnovers in two games and coach Kirk Ferentz says they will evaluate the situation at quarterback where Spencer Petras has been ineffective.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Morning After: All Good Things

For the first time since 2014 the Cy-Hawk Trophy will reside in Ames after the Cyclones topped the Hawkeyes 10-7 in Kinnick Stadium. It was a mistake-filled and — stop me if you’ve heard this one — another offensively bankrupt performance for the Hawkeyes. It had been 2,919 days since Iowa last lost to their in-state rivals. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar

After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
AMES, IA
