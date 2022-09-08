The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team had their first setback in 2022, falling to Iowa City Regina at Regal Field Friday 35-7. Mid-Prairie turned Regina over on their first series with a Collin Miller interception that he returned to the Regal 37. It was the first of two picks for the Golden Hawk secondary on the night. Mid-Prairie was turned away by the Regina defense after the takeaway, and then the Regals scored their second time with the ball as Gentry Dumont hung in, took the hit, and delivered a 40-yard touchdown to Jackson Naeve on a post to make it 7-0 Regals in the first. The two offenses then traded interceptions, the second one for the Mid-Prairie “D” came from Cain Brown. After a Regina defensive stop following the Brown pick, The Regals doubled their lead when Dumont went Steven Liu who broke tackles on the near sideline and streaked 40 yards for the score to make it 14-0. The Hawks had their most successful drive of the night right before half, marching 19 plays, covering 79 yards, nine of those plays to Braden Hartley, before an interception in the end zone by Naeve on fourth down stopped the threat leaving the game 14-0 home team at half.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO