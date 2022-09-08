Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz On The Loss To Iowa State
The question at Iowa is what happens next to an offense that is getting worse?. Through two games, the Hawkeyes are averaging less than three yards per play and have scored only one touchdown. The offense also has committed five turnovers in two games and coach Kirk Ferentz says they will evaluate the situation at quarterback where Spencer Petras has been ineffective.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: All Good Things
For the first time since 2014 the Cy-Hawk Trophy will reside in Ames after the Cyclones topped the Hawkeyes 10-7 in Kinnick Stadium. It was a mistake-filled and — stop me if you’ve heard this one — another offensively bankrupt performance for the Hawkeyes. It had been 2,919 days since Iowa last lost to their in-state rivals. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar
After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
RELATED PEOPLE
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
New England Patriots’ plane carrying National Guard soldiers touches down at DSM
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plane owned by the New England Patriots landed at Des Moines International Airport this weekend, but it was not carrying the football team. Instead, the plane flew in a group of National Guard soldiers for training at Camp Dodge. The Iowa National Guard confirmed the Patriots’ plane carried 215 members […]
kciiradio.com
Hawks Stopped By Regals on the Road
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team had their first setback in 2022, falling to Iowa City Regina at Regal Field Friday 35-7. Mid-Prairie turned Regina over on their first series with a Collin Miller interception that he returned to the Regal 37. It was the first of two picks for the Golden Hawk secondary on the night. Mid-Prairie was turned away by the Regina defense after the takeaway, and then the Regals scored their second time with the ball as Gentry Dumont hung in, took the hit, and delivered a 40-yard touchdown to Jackson Naeve on a post to make it 7-0 Regals in the first. The two offenses then traded interceptions, the second one for the Mid-Prairie “D” came from Cain Brown. After a Regina defensive stop following the Brown pick, The Regals doubled their lead when Dumont went Steven Liu who broke tackles on the near sideline and streaked 40 yards for the score to make it 14-0. The Hawks had their most successful drive of the night right before half, marching 19 plays, covering 79 yards, nine of those plays to Braden Hartley, before an interception in the end zone by Naeve on fourth down stopped the threat leaving the game 14-0 home team at half.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
cbs2iowa.com
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
Comments / 0