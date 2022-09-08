ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

momcollective.com

Houston Area Farmers Markets Guide

Houston Area Farmers Markets are some of my favorite places in the city. They are filled with folks living their dream and doing what they love; from micro green growers to gluten free bakers, pig farmers to salsa makers. Each Houston area farmers market is its own potpourri of culture, small businesses, local farmers, area importers, chefs, and artisans. Together they carry on a Houston tradition as old as the city itself.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: September 12 to 18, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18, 2022. This week, go gaga for a spectacle at Minute Maid, celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Miller Outdoor, hear from classic rock icons, and much more on stages across Houston.
KENS 5

Group of cyclists wearing little to no clothes takes to the streets of Houston with a message

HOUSTON — Cyclists were out in Houston Saturday night in an effort to bring attention to cyclist safety in the city, and they did so in a peculiar way. It was a spectacle on busy streets a group of cyclists pedaled through for the 12th annual "World Naked Bike Ride Houston." The name says it all, cyclists rode either nude or nearly nude through the streets of Houston.
Houston Chronicle

Live in a $5.5M Italian villa without leaving Houston

You can take a tour of Italy without the cost of airfare or even visiting Olive Garden by purchasing this home at 1604 North Boulevard in Houston. The $5,500,000 home is located along a treelined street in the desirable Boulevard Oaks Historical District with easy access to the Museum District and downtown Houston. Listed by Mitch Beasley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the home's entrance is a welcoming space with soaring ceilings and timeless architecture.
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
LoneStar 92

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
houstononthecheap.com

Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
KTRE

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

