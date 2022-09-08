Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
thecitymenus.com
Awaiting Ground Breaking: Old Chicago Pizza Coming to Sharpsburg
Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
@VedaHoward Warns Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the “Illusion of Safety”
Veda Howard Warns Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the "Illusion of Safety"
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
wabe.org
Iconic gay bar Atlanta Eagle reopening in Midtown
One of the city’s oldest LGBTQ bars is coming back in a new location after a nearly two-year hiatus — and taking the place of a different LGBTQ bar in the process. The Atlanta Eagle will take over the space currently occupied by Midtown Moon in the Ansley Square shopping center in Midtown, according to Eagle owner Richard Ramey.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Country Stone House with Meticulous Landscaping
This secluded country style home in Atlanta, Georgia is a new built stone mansion inspired by pre-revolutionary homes. A picturesque driveway welcomes you to the 4-acre private estate. Designed by D. Stanley Dixon Architect, the home of fieldstone is sited within serene wooded surroundings. Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture & Design...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
During the week that Charles became the king of Great Britain, it is remembered that he was the first member of the roya...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
Georgia-based Wellstar has announced plans to close Atlanta Medical Center. What will vanish are healthcare services to tens of thousands of people, downtown Atlanta jobs for highly-paid professionals as well as blue-collar workers, and the money spent by a large institution and its employees on goods and services in the area.
atlantafi.com
The Underdoggs Casting Call In Atlanta: How To Apply
A new movie titled The Underdoggs is currently casting in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie comes from the mind of Snoop Dogg and is partially based on his experience coaching his son’s youth football team. Actor and producer Kenya Barris is also connected to the project, which has been filming in Atlanta for several weeks now.
'Stranger Things: The Experience' coming to metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Millions of viewers around the world have become diehard fans of Netflix’s supernatural streaming drama “Stranger Things,” which during its four-season run has been filmed in and around the Atlanta area, portraying the series’ Hawkins, Ind., locale. Netflix — which will bring the...
AJC cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his new book and his process
Since 1989, Mike Luckovich has been delighting fans on the left and enraging detractors on the right as editorial cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Luckovich won the Pulitzer Prize in 1995 and 2006 for his cartoons, and the 2005 Reuben Award, presented by the National Cartoonist Society, for Cartoonist of the Year. He has published […] The post AJC cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his new book and his process appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
More than a year ago, when we had the idea of putting together a weekly newsletter that would tell the story of Black At...
Atlanta hires new City Planning commissioner
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hired Jahnee Prince as the next commissioner for the Department of City Planning, the city announced Thursday.
theatlanta100.com
Ferrari opens retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall
Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car brand, has opened a new fashion and lifestyle retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall. The Atlanta location is only the third Ferrari boutique of its kind in the United States, with the brand launching the concept in Los Angeles back in 2021 and in Miami earlier this year.
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
Comments / 0