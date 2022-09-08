Read full article on original website
#7 CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS BEATS ALEXANDRIA & DETROIT LAKES, FALLS TO OSAKIS
The #7 ranked Class A Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team wrapped up a busy week today with a quadrangular down in Alexandria. The Pirates fell in the first match of the day to Osakis 3-4, but bounced back and ended the day with wins over Alexandria 5-2, and Detroit Lakes 7-0.
Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Hanson – Notice of Passing
Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Hanson, 71, of Crookston, MN, passed away at Benedictine Living Community early Monday morning, September 12, 2022, with his wife, Nancy, and their children at his side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
Our Savior’s Lutheran School will have a bake sale today, from 9:00 a.m. to noon as part of the King of Trails weekend. The sale will be set up on the front sidewalk in front of S. Broadway. Come check out their delicious cookies, rolls, breads, and more!. The...
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT LEAVES FOR WASHINGTON D.C. SUNDAY MORNING
The Veterans Honor Flight of Minnesota and North Dakota sent many local veterans from Crookston, Red Lake Falls, Euclid, Fertile, and other local counties to Washington D.C. this morning from the Grand Forks International Airport. The veterans were greeted with lines of flags and lights from the Grand Forks Police Department and the Honor Flight team as they arrived at the airport early in the morning and then boarded the plane. As the plane began to move towards the runaway for it to take off, the Grand Forks Fire Department fired their hoses over the plane to give an arc of water for them the travel under before they took off for Washington D.C.
CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE IS HOLDING ITS ANNUAL WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE ALL THIS WEEK
The Crookston Care and Share’s Annual Winter Clothing Drive starts on Monday, September 12, at the Care and Share Center and will be open every day until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All items in the drive are being given away free of charge, and the drive is open to everyone to come and find a winter item that they need.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Samantha Jo Skibicki, 38, of Mentor, for 4th-Degree DUI. Trevor John Gerszewski, 28, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. William John Robinson, 53, of Bejou, for Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd-Degree-Personal Injury. Joseph Eugene Johnson, 51, of Crookston, for Domestic...
SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN SENDS LETTER TO CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILIES
Crookston School District Interim Superintendent Dave Keuhn wrote a letter to all of the families apart of the Crookston School District discussing certain topics after the first week of school. His letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families:. Our school year is off to a great start....
PIONEER DAY BRINGS IN HUNDREDS TO THE POLK COUNTY MUSEUM
The Polk County Historical Society brought hundreds of people to the Polk County Museum to see many old items, vehicles, and demonstrations of the older days of the County. People were able to see a demonstration of blacksmithing by Grand Rapids Blacksmith Randy Oberg making dull knives, eat fried bread and brats in the Centennial Building, and hear music from three different music groups.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS ON CITY WARD BOUNDAIRES
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with three presentations. The first will be a proclamation by Mayor Dale Stainbrook making the Week of September 11-17 National Assisted Living Week. The second will be a presentation about the Highway 2 Corridor Study. The last will be a Systems Analysis of the Crookston Sports Center.
