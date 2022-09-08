Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
KFYR-TV
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
KFYR-TV
Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27. Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.
kroxam.com
Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Hanson – Notice of Passing
Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Hanson, 71, of Crookston, MN, passed away at Benedictine Living Community early Monday morning, September 12, 2022, with his wife, Nancy, and their children at his side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
Our Savior’s Lutheran School will have a bake sale today, from 9:00 a.m. to noon as part of the King of Trails weekend. The sale will be set up on the front sidewalk in front of S. Broadway. Come check out their delicious cookies, rolls, breads, and more!. The...
kroxam.com
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT LEAVES FOR WASHINGTON D.C. SUNDAY MORNING
The Veterans Honor Flight of Minnesota and North Dakota sent many local veterans from Crookston, Red Lake Falls, Euclid, Fertile, and other local counties to Washington D.C. this morning from the Grand Forks International Airport. The veterans were greeted with lines of flags and lights from the Grand Forks Police Department and the Honor Flight team as they arrived at the airport early in the morning and then boarded the plane. As the plane began to move towards the runaway for it to take off, the Grand Forks Fire Department fired their hoses over the plane to give an arc of water for them the travel under before they took off for Washington D.C.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Samantha Jo Skibicki, 38, of Mentor, for 4th-Degree DUI. Trevor John Gerszewski, 28, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. William John Robinson, 53, of Bejou, for Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd-Degree-Personal Injury. Joseph Eugene Johnson, 51, of Crookston, for Domestic...
trfradio.com
Explosion Reported at a Mobile Home Outside Thief River Falls
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at a mobile home yesterday just outside Thief River Falls. According to Investigator Scott Mekash, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE IS HOLDING ITS ANNUAL WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE ALL THIS WEEK
The Crookston Care and Share’s Annual Winter Clothing Drive starts on Monday, September 12, at the Care and Share Center and will be open every day until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All items in the drive are being given away free of charge, and the drive is open to everyone to come and find a winter item that they need.
willmarradio.com
18-year-old man killed in pickup-car crash near Elbow Lake
(Elbow Lake, MN)-- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township southeast of Elbow Lake. A car driven by 18-year-old Tyler Stone from Hoffman, was eastbound on Highway 79 and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 23-year-old Dalton James Johnson of Brandon. Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old killed in head-on collision near Grant County
froggyweb.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
kroxam.com
SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN SENDS LETTER TO CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILIES
Crookston School District Interim Superintendent Dave Keuhn wrote a letter to all of the families apart of the Crookston School District discussing certain topics after the first week of school. His letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families:. Our school year is off to a great start....
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
