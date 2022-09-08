Read full article on original website
This weeks forecast: Kern County cools down
Kern is keeping out of the triple digits this week. And for Bakersfield, not only are we in the double digits, we are seeing highs in the 80s this week!. Monday's predicted high is 92° and after that, the week mostly hangs out in the mid to upper 80s.
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
Kern County's mothers and babies are dying and no one seems certain why
Kern County has one of the highest infant mortality rates in California and mothers die during pregnancy and childbirth in the San Joaquin Valley at a higher rate than in any other region of the state. Simultaneously, research shows that maternal mortality rates are rising among the country’s Latino population.
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
The goal is to end open-field burning by growers — success may be in the air
Steve Murray has been farming in Kern County for decades, and he knows firsthand the thrill of harvest and the agony of the freeze. So when you ask him about the pros and cons of a government program designed to end the practice of open-field burning, don't expect him to sugarcoat his response.
Lake levels drop as Californians make progress on water conservation
Water levels continue to drop at Lopez Lake-- leaving behind cracked, dry ground as the reservoir approaches the lowest level ever recorded.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Outdoor worker heat protections removed from bill days before record heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Provisions in a California bill that would have given extra protections to outdoor workers when temperatures exceed 105 degrees were removed in the final round of revisions before. Two weeks later, the state experienced record temperatures prompting Cal/OSHA to conduct targeted inspections of employers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor industries. […]
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts
The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
