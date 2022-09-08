ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

This weeks forecast: Kern County cools down

Kern is keeping out of the triple digits this week. And for Bakersfield, not only are we in the double digits, we are seeing highs in the 80s this week!. Monday's predicted high is 92° and after that, the week mostly hangs out in the mid to upper 80s.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California

After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Outdoor worker heat protections removed from bill days before record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Provisions in a California bill that would have given extra protections to outdoor workers when temperatures exceed 105 degrees were removed in the final round of revisions before. Two weeks later, the state experienced record temperatures prompting Cal/OSHA to conduct targeted inspections of employers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor industries. […]
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
