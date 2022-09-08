ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy