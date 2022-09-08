ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense

Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Uiagalelei Shines, Defense Struggles in Win over Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei quieted the masses, at least for this one Saturday. Despite a solid performance in fifth-ranked Clemson's victory over Georgia Tech last Monday night, Tiger fans clamored all week for more of backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after his late touchdown drive. ...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department

Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Crews work to recover plane, pilot after crash in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft B55 crashed near Anderson Regional Airport around 12:30 p.m. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was flying from Florida. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA. “They [witnesses] […]
HART COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker

The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Valor thief gets prison time

Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
HART COUNTY, GA

