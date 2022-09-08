The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.

