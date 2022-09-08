Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson Tigers Putting Arms Around Their Brother
Clemson players and coaches try to be there for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and sister Ella, who's battling cancer.
Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense
Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
Sunday Notebook: Swinney Updates Status of Xavier Thomas, Adam Randall
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday after the No. 5 Tigers' 35-12 win over Furman, providing updates on the status of DE Xavier Thomas and WR Adam Randall.
What We Learned About Clemson Following Unbalanced Win Over Furman
With Week 2 in the books, the Clemson Tigers made it through a short turnaround, and while there was some improved play on offense, there wasn't much complementary football played on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uiagalelei Shines, Defense Struggles in Win over Furman
CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei quieted the masses, at least for this one Saturday. Despite a solid performance in fifth-ranked Clemson's victory over Georgia Tech last Monday night, Tiger fans clamored all week for more of backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after his late touchdown drive. ...
Georgia overtakes Alabama as No. 1 team in college football rankings
ATHENS, Ga — Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the...
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
RELATED PEOPLE
golaurens.com
Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department
Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
WYFF4.com
Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
Crews work to recover plane, pilot after crash in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft B55 crashed near Anderson Regional Airport around 12:30 p.m. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was flying from Florida. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA. “They [witnesses] […]
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuga.org
Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
Northeastern Georgian
Valor thief gets prison time
Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
Comments / 1