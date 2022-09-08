ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
calmatters.network

Annual Moonlight Run & Walk draws thousands to Palo Alto Baylands

Under the full harvest moon, thousands gathered at the Palo Alto Baylands for the 38th annual Moonlight Run & Walk on Friday evening. The annual event organized by the Palo Alto Weekly and city of Palo Alto kicked off with a 5K walk at 7 p.m. Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in the half marathon, 5K run and 10K run, which began at varying times from about 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Systems#Power Grid#Palo Alto#Power Outage#Dispatcher#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Caiso
calmatters.network

News Digest: Weekly forum updates | PUSD town hall at Village High

The candidate forum for the Pleasanton Unified School District Trustee Area 2 contested election, which the Weekly planned to moderate on Sept. 20, has been canceled because one of the two active candidates is not available for the scheduled date. We are working with our partners in the hopes of securing a new date in time before the election.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse

One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women’s prison has died by apparent suicide. Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along...
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

'Courageous' opens orchestra season in Livermore

The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is beginning its 2022-23 season this weekend with a concert featuring some of the greatest musical works to come out of central Europe. On the stage at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday (Sept. 18), “Courageous: Music from the Heart of Europe” will include music by late Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Antonin Dvorak of the Czech and Slovak Republics.
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

DA files murder charges against sheriff's deputy for Dublin double homicide

An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy faces two counts of murder as well as several special allegations and the prospect of death-penalty consideration in connection with the brutal slayings of a couple in their Dublin house early Wednesday morning. Documents filed with the court by prosecutors on Friday morning include...
DUBLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy