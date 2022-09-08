Read full article on original website
Driverless food delivery: Nuro teams up with Uber Eats to deploy autonomous vehicles in Mountain View
Mountain View-based Nuro and Uber are embarking on a new multiyear partnership to use Nuro’s autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the United States, the companies announced Thursday, Sept. 8. The partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Mountain View and Houston, with plans to expand...
Funding available to help East Bay artists survive COVID-19 pandemic
People working in the East Bay’s arts and culture sector can apply for funding to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the East Bay Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts. Grants of up to $2,000 are available to artists, teaching artists, culture bearers, and others working...
Annual Moonlight Run & Walk draws thousands to Palo Alto Baylands
Under the full harvest moon, thousands gathered at the Palo Alto Baylands for the 38th annual Moonlight Run & Walk on Friday evening. The annual event organized by the Palo Alto Weekly and city of Palo Alto kicked off with a 5K walk at 7 p.m. Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in the half marathon, 5K run and 10K run, which began at varying times from about 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Pleasanton council OKs location for new cricket field at Ken Mercer Sports Park
Cricket players and fans in Pleasanton will soon be able to compete and practice on a new field set to be constructed at Ken Mercer Sports Park following the City Council’s decision on the location last week. The council on Sept. 6 unanimously approved city staff’s recommendation to go...
DA investigating violent arrest by San Rafael police; Chief Spiller 'concerned' by incident
The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an altercation between two San Rafael police officers and a man after body-cam footage of his bloody arrest went viral and the officers involved have been placed on leave. Neither the District Attorney’s Office nor...
News Digest: Weekly forum updates | PUSD town hall at Village High
The candidate forum for the Pleasanton Unified School District Trustee Area 2 contested election, which the Weekly planned to moderate on Sept. 20, has been canceled because one of the two active candidates is not available for the scheduled date. We are working with our partners in the hopes of securing a new date in time before the election.
Around Town: Debbie Chinn named next executive director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
In the latest Around Town column, news about TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s new leader, Debbie Chinn, and Michael McFaul, director of Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute, who was recently honored by Ukraine. IN THE LIMELIGHT … TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has found a new executive director in Debbie Chinn, who...
Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse
One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women’s prison has died by apparent suicide. Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along...
'Courageous' opens orchestra season in Livermore
The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is beginning its 2022-23 season this weekend with a concert featuring some of the greatest musical works to come out of central Europe. On the stage at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday (Sept. 18), “Courageous: Music from the Heart of Europe” will include music by late Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Antonin Dvorak of the Czech and Slovak Republics.
DA files murder charges against sheriff's deputy for Dublin double homicide
An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy faces two counts of murder as well as several special allegations and the prospect of death-penalty consideration in connection with the brutal slayings of a couple in their Dublin house early Wednesday morning. Documents filed with the court by prosecutors on Friday morning include...
