Bears Week 1 injury report: Velus Jones Jr. once again DNP on Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which was another short report.

The Bears got some good news on the injury front on Monday with offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (thumb) and receiver Byron Pringle (quad) making their return to practice after an extended absence.

The fact that Patrick and Pringle once again aren’t listed on the injury report is a good indication they’ll be good to go, barring any setbacks. It’s still uncertain whether Patrick will be able to snap the ball, which means he’d kick over to guard.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

Despite participating in Monday’s light practice, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. didn’t practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Jones has been battling a hamstring injury that has sidelined him this week. At this rate, it doesn’t feel like Jones is going to play in Sunday’s season opener.

Limited

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

DE Dominique Robinson (knee)

For the second straight practice, rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson was a limited participant in practice. Robinson continues to nurse a knee injury that makes his status uncertain for Sunday. But it’s definitely encouraging that he practiced, unlike Jones.

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh