TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows
It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
41 Thoughts I Had While Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 3, Including "BEAST MODE"
"He's going through those pirates faster than Benioff and Weiss went through the final Game of Thrones season."
Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and More Brave the Rain for Tommy Hilfiger
If ever there were a justifiable excuse to stay home and sit out a fashion show, it would’ve been the conditions of Sunday evening: not only was it pouring rain as the evening went on, but the location of the Tommy Hilfiger show was open air seating, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at that. And yet the celebs turned out in droves to take in Hilfiger’s latest. There was Kate Moss, cheering on daughter Lila Moss, who walked in the show; there was Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, who joined Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker for the show; Barker’s daughter...
Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards
Throwback CMA performances are just an archive of greatness. From new breakout singles, to live covers, and in this case a one-of-a-kind collaboration, these older award shows really categorize some of country’s greatest hits. And you can’t have great hits without great vocals; that’s something that Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes have never ran short on. Arguably, their stripped-down vocals are some of the rawest we have ever seen from female country artists, and it definitely shines through on their […] The post Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
15 People Who Had A Much, Much Worse Week Than You, I, Or Anyone
Featuring food, dad texts, celeb social media snafus, and more.
Dog's Reaction to Dealing With the Grandkids for 4 Days Straight Is So Spot-On
No matter how energetic your dog is, spending time with a group of kids can totally tucker them out. No one knows this better than Jango, a dog on TikTok who was caught absolutely wiped after spending a day with his owner's grandkids. No judgement here, Jango! We've all been there.
