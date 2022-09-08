ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Us Weekly

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
WWD

Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and More Brave the Rain for Tommy Hilfiger

If ever there were a justifiable excuse to stay home and sit out a fashion show, it would’ve been the conditions of Sunday evening: not only was it pouring rain as the evening went on, but the location of the Tommy Hilfiger show was open air seating, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at that. And yet the celebs turned out in droves to take in Hilfiger’s latest. There was Kate Moss, cheering on daughter Lila Moss, who walked in the show; there was Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, who joined Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker for the show; Barker’s daughter...
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes' Powerful Duet Of "When You Love Someone Like That" At The 2007 CMA Awards

Throwback CMA performances are just an archive of greatness. From new breakout singles, to live covers, and in this case a one-of-a-kind collaboration, these older award shows really categorize some of country’s greatest hits. And you can’t have great hits without great vocals; that’s something that Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes have never ran short on. Arguably, their stripped-down vocals are some of the rawest we have ever seen from female country artists, and it definitely shines through on their […] The post Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wisconsin State

