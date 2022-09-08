Read full article on original website
CovCath wins Colonel battle, loses quarterback in game
Covington Catholic may have lost its starting quarterback in junior Evan Pitzer but senior Zacc Roberts came off the bench helping the blue Colonels (3-1) win the Battle of Dixie Highway, 47-14 over the Dixie Heights red Colonels (2-2). Roberts completed 12 of 14 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
Mason County Property Transfers
Robert Landon Maxey and Iretta Maxey to Jaycee Evans and Bret Thomas Bellamy, 843 Terre Haute Drive, $180,000. Eunice S. Whalen to Christopher Linback and Ashley Linback, 1722 US Highway 68, $385,000. Robert E. Walton, Judy G. Walton and Judy D. Walton to Kevin L. Turner, 8001 Kansas Creek Road,...
Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period
The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
Watch: UC Football Completes First Walk of Season Into Nippert Stadium
UC opens their home slate against Kennesaw State at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House
Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
645 South Fort Thomas Avenue
Live the life of luxury in this massive 2 bedroom with den! This has been completely renovated with 1.5 bathrooms, original hardwood, a luxury kitchen! You will be the envy of all of your friends in this one! Email us or call us today! 859-380-0088, 859-380-4063 or CourtyardProperties.Leasing@gmail.com. Apply at...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Henry County’s Benjy Kinman Lakes is not to be overlooked as a fishing destination
Editor’s note: This is the second article in an ongoing series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Benjy Kinman Lake is the largest of four lakes on the Boone Tract of the 3,643-acre Kentucky River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Named to honor Benjamin T. Kinman, a 38-year employee of...
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
Taylor Mill still uncertain on what to do about troubled firehouse
Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it. On August 30 and September 3 there were open house events at the firehouse and about three to four dozen residents came to take a look at it. Fire Chief John Stager and Assistant Fire Chief General Fernbach were on hand to give people tours and point out some of the major flaws.
Covington set to name new police chief
“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
