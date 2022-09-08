ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, KY

linknky.com

CovCath wins Colonel battle, loses quarterback in game

Covington Catholic may have lost its starting quarterback in junior Evan Pitzer but senior Zacc Roberts came off the bench helping the blue Colonels (3-1) win the Battle of Dixie Highway, 47-14 over the Dixie Heights red Colonels (2-2). Roberts completed 12 of 14 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
PARK HILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103

The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
COVINGTON, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Property Transfers

Robert Landon Maxey and Iretta Maxey to Jaycee Evans and Bret Thomas Bellamy, 843 Terre Haute Drive, $180,000. Eunice S. Whalen to Christopher Linback and Ashley Linback, 1722 US Highway 68, $385,000. Robert E. Walton, Judy G. Walton and Judy D. Walton to Kevin L. Turner, 8001 Kansas Creek Road,...
MASON COUNTY, KY
247Sports

Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period

The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House

Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
thexunewswire.com

645 South Fort Thomas Avenue

Live the life of luxury in this massive 2 bedroom with den! This has been completely renovated with 1.5 bathrooms, original hardwood, a luxury kitchen! You will be the envy of all of your friends in this one! Email us or call us today! 859-380-0088, 859-380-4063 or CourtyardProperties.Leasing@gmail.com. Apply at...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
HAMILTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Taylor Mill still uncertain on what to do about troubled firehouse

Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it. On August 30 and September 3 there were open house events at the firehouse and about three to four dozen residents came to take a look at it. Fire Chief John Stager and Assistant Fire Chief General Fernbach were on hand to give people tours and point out some of the major flaws.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
linknky.com

Covington set to name new police chief

“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
COVINGTON, KY

