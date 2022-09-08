Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS CONTINUE TO ROLL DEFEATING PIKEVILLE 38-20
August 8th, 2022, Pikeville, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team traveled to Pikeville on Thursday to face off against the undefeated Pikeville Panthers. After two early scores by Pikeville and a score of 12-0 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over the game with 38 unanswered points.
WSAZ
WSAZ Game of the Week | Wheelersburg at Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Wheelersburg vs. Ashland is our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night. For complete coverage, click or tap on the video link.
harlancountysports.com
Two Division I coaches visit HC to watch Noah
Trent Noah, Harlan County’s all-state junior guard, has traveled the country the past several years on the AAU circuit as one of the top players in Kentucky in the Class of 2024. College coaches are now finding their way to Harlan County with the time drawing nearer for Noah...
wymt.com
Scores from around the bluegrass after week four of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the mountains and around Kentucky after week four of the high school football season. Somerset 35, Paintsville 34 (OT)
wymt.com
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
WSAZ
Fatal accident reported in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died following a two-vehicle accident in Floyd County, according to Sheriff John Hunt. The accident happened after 6 a.m. Monday on KY Route 80 at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road. The victim’s name has not been released. No word...
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
wymt.com
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday. “Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in Harlan County. Troopers tell WYMT Elgon Junior Partin, 29, from Totz, was reported missing by his family on August 25th. He was last seen or heard from in late July. He...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police arrest 2 related to Madison County police chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Metro Police Department told the Kentucky State Police that they have apprehended Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns just before 3 a.m. at a residence in Fayette County. Johnson and Burns have been lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police have...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
Ironton Tribune
Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton
Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
thebigsandynews.com
Louisa gas station sells winning scratch-off ticket
LOUISA —The Kentucky Lottery issued a release announcing that a Flatwoods man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $55,555 Aug. 27 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. Exxon Market Place in Louisa will receive a 10 percent, $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The man and his wife...
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
foxlexington.com
Ravenna Railroad Festival set for this weekend
REVENNA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Train enthusiasts and fun-seekers alike are in store for a weekend of entertainment in Ravenna as the town celebrates its annual railroad festival. “Without this railyard, the city of Ravenna wouldn’t exist,” festival organizer Cassie Bottorff told FOX 56. It’s the home...
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
