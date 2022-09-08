ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WJHG-TV

Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
PANAMA CITY, FL
getnews.info

S.E. BuildCorp LLC Dubbed Premier Construction Company in Escambia County, Florida by Dozens of Satisfied Clients

S.E. Buildcorp LLC is a Florida-based construction company offering a broad spectrum of construction services. From constructing brand-new buildings, over custom restorations, to extensive repairs, S. E. Buildcorp LLC’s catalog is as versatile as it is eclectic. Last year, Escambia County celebrated its 200th anniversary of Florida becoming a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley water facts to sip on

Chipley residents probably don’t think of how much water is being used throughout the city when they turn on a faucet or start the laundry. The city knows hundreds of thousands of gallons are used daily. According to City of Chipley Utilities Director Jimmy Cook, customers city-wide use 606,000...
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Niceville High’s BIG announcement

I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Flooding impacts residents across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County. “If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Niceville High School Band invited to march in the 2024 Rose Parade

This local coverage is made possible thanks to Realtor Lisa A. Norton! Support those who support our local news coverage!. On Friday morning, Niceville High School band students piled into the auditorium at the school for an unexpected announcement. They were joined by 8th grade band students from Lewis and Ruckel Middle Schools.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

New 121-suite hotel coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is coming to Panama City Beach. The announcement was made last week by the St. Joe Company. St. Joe will partner with Intermountain Management LLC on the project. The two companies will design, develop, construct and own the limited service hotel located […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ssrnews.com

Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre

For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Bham Now

5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores

One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

