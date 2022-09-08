Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
getnews.info
S.E. BuildCorp LLC Dubbed Premier Construction Company in Escambia County, Florida by Dozens of Satisfied Clients
S.E. Buildcorp LLC is a Florida-based construction company offering a broad spectrum of construction services. From constructing brand-new buildings, over custom restorations, to extensive repairs, S. E. Buildcorp LLC’s catalog is as versatile as it is eclectic. Last year, Escambia County celebrated its 200th anniversary of Florida becoming a...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley water facts to sip on
Chipley residents probably don’t think of how much water is being used throughout the city when they turn on a faucet or start the laundry. The city knows hundreds of thousands of gallons are used daily. According to City of Chipley Utilities Director Jimmy Cook, customers city-wide use 606,000...
WJHG-TV
The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
Niceville High’s BIG announcement
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
WJHG-TV
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County. “If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Farmers Market Competing in 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmers Market brings the community together every weekend to support local vendors and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Panama City. This year, the market is participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Each year for this celebration, the American Farmland Trust...
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
getthecoast.com
Niceville High School Band invited to march in the 2024 Rose Parade
This local coverage is made possible thanks to Realtor Lisa A. Norton! Support those who support our local news coverage!. On Friday morning, Niceville High School band students piled into the auditorium at the school for an unexpected announcement. They were joined by 8th grade band students from Lewis and Ruckel Middle Schools.
New 121-suite hotel coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is coming to Panama City Beach. The announcement was made last week by the St. Joe Company. St. Joe will partner with Intermountain Management LLC on the project. The two companies will design, develop, construct and own the limited service hotel located […]
WPMI
Female Orange Beach students feeling discriminated against over dress code
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, we told you some female students in Orange Beach felt singled out during discussions about the school dress code. That issue was front and center at Thursday’s school board meeting. The girls told us that female juniors and seniors were asked...
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ssrnews.com
Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre
For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Searching for Nila May Brock, 77 of Vernon, Florida
On September 9, 2022, Nila May Brock was reported missing. Nila Brock is a 77 year old white female, with alter mental status. Nila Brock left in a 2010 Honda car, blue in color, Fl Tag: JWSC82. It appears Nila Brock left her house in Vernon, Florida around September 3.
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
WEAR
Pensacola attorney says many lawsuits still moving forward after $438.5M Juul settlement
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Juul settlement announced Tuesday may be just the beginning of payouts over the company's e-cigarettes. The company agreed to pay nearly half a billion dollars, and change its marketing techniques. A two-year bipartisan investigation found Juul deliberately targeted young people through marketing campaigns even though much...
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
Comments / 0