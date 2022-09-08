BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-4) came from behind to battle to a 1-1 draw Sunday against Samford (3-2-3) at the Samford Track & Soccer Complex. "What a great game," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "That is a really strong, veteran Samford team. I was very happy with our performance. I thought we were very dominant in the second half. We created a ton of chances, and just got unlucky on the ball that got called back. The big thing is that we're growing. We're playing a lot better and giving ourselves more opportunities. Hopefully, that will give us some offensive momentum going into SEC play."

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO