Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball stays perfect, sweeps Ospreys in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It might not have been a Sunday stroll through the park but Auburn Volleyball (8-0, 0-0) made quick work of North Florida (1-7, 0-0) in sweeping fashion, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19). Fresh off her best performance as a Tiger, Chelsey Harmon kept her momentum rolling into...
auburntigers.com
Tigers fight bulldogs to draw in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-4) came from behind to battle to a 1-1 draw Sunday against Samford (3-2-3) at the Samford Track & Soccer Complex. "What a great game," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "That is a really strong, veteran Samford team. I was very happy with our performance. I thought we were very dominant in the second half. We created a ton of chances, and just got unlucky on the ball that got called back. The big thing is that we're growing. We're playing a lot better and giving ourselves more opportunities. Hopefully, that will give us some offensive momentum going into SEC play."
auburntigers.com
No. 14 Auburn to close nonconference slate at Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
auburntigers.com
Women's golf kicks off 2022-23 campaign at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate
AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn women's golf team is set to kick off its 2022-23 campaign at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Monday. The Tigers will look to start off the fall season strong after a historic 2021-22 season where the team finished as a national semifinalist at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
auburntigers.com
Tigers lead through 36 holes at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After an 11-under 268 middle round on Saturday, No. 13 Auburn men's golf holds a two-shot advantage over No. 5 Arizona State at the 2022 Maui Jim Intercollegiate at The Mirabel Club. "Another respectable outing the course today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard. "There were a...
auburntigers.com
Notebook: Goal-line stand 'huge' for Auburn defense
AUBURN, Ala. – Talking after the game Saturday, Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris summed up the defense's performance in the 24-16 victory in one quote. "The testament of a good defense is what you're going to do when you're down," Harris said. "Everybody is happy when you're up. But what are you going to do when you're down? When adversity hits, how are you going to respond?"
auburntigers.com
Record-tying blocking effort keeps Auburn Volleyball’s perfect season alive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Something new, resembling something old. A record-tying effort in blocks and potent serving led Auburn (7-0, 0-0) to another gritty win over Troy, 3-2 (25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18), earning the Tiger's best start to a season since 2012. As the Tigers began to feel out the...
auburntigers.com
Eshleman sets program record, Tigers grab lead to open Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Auburn men's golf junior Ryan Eshleman carded a 10-under par 60 Friday to lead the individual field and smash the program record for 18-hole score as the Tigers also grabbed the team lead to open the year at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at The Mirabel Club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburntigers.com
Gray and Smith Join Men's Basketball Coaching Staff
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl has added Geoff Gray and former Tiger standout Bryant Smith to his coaching staff as graduate assistant and student assistant respectively. Gray was previously a four-year letterwinner and two-year team captain at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. A two-time New England...
auburntigers.com
Fourth down conversions help Auburn beat San Jose State 24-16
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn converted fourth downs on two touchdown drives while allowing only one TD to beat San Jose State 24-16 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, improving to 2-0. "I was proud of our team to finish and play well enough in the second half to win," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "We didn't play like we wanted to in the first half and we found ways to get the job done in the second half."
auburntigers.com
Johnson, Stutts, earn first starts on Auburn O-line
AUBURN, Ala. – With two first-time starters in the lineup, Auburn's offensive line blocked for five rushing touchdowns and helped generate nearly 500 yards of total offense in the Tigers' season-opening 42-16 victory vs. Mercer. Tate Johnson started at center and Kameron Stutts at right guard when Auburn rushed...
Comments / 0