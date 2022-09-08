ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NE

Kan. man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman

ALLIANCE, Neb. - Ryan McElroy, 37, Salina, has pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County, Nebraska District Court. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
