Kan. man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman
ALLIANCE, Neb. - Ryan McElroy, 37, Salina, has pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County, Nebraska District Court. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
WOWT
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Western Nebraska. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Sept. 2, around 6:50 a.m. MT, a trooper allegedly saw a Nissan Versa speeding westbound on I-80 near the area of Lodgepole. The trooper pulled the car over...
York News-Times
Bleachy Boutique takes custom clothing from online to downtown Scottsbluff
A Scottsbluff woman has turned a business she started during the pandemic into a full-time venture. Jennifer Rojas started bleaching shirts while her job was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With five years’ worth of experience making custom shirts, she’d gained quite the following with her products.
News Channel Nebraska
Blood criticizes lack of debate, says Nebraskans have become 'collateral damage'
GERING, Neb. — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Sen. Carol Blood talked to rural Nebraskans about property taxes and how she believes Nebraskans have turned into “collateral damage.”. The current state senator stopped in Gering in the Nebraska Panhandle for a meet and greet at the Gering Civic Center on...
News Channel Nebraska
Second Half Rally Lifts Sidney over Mustangs
GORDON – It was a tale of two halves for the Sidney football team Friday night in Gordon. The Red Raiders played arguably their most apathetic half of football to date to trail Gordon-Rushville 17-6 at intermission. Only to burst from the locker room to score twice in the third period and twice in the fourth while stymieing a Mustang offense that had imposed its will before the break.
Low water causes boating issues at Panhandle reservoirs
It’s been a hot, dry summer, and boaters visiting Lake Minatare and Box Butte state recreation areas may find launching and loading boats to be a challenge in coming weeks. Because of low water levels, the docks have reached the end of their track systems, making them unusable until the water rises sometime after irrigation season.
