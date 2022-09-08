GORDON – It was a tale of two halves for the Sidney football team Friday night in Gordon. The Red Raiders played arguably their most apathetic half of football to date to trail Gordon-Rushville 17-6 at intermission. Only to burst from the locker room to score twice in the third period and twice in the fourth while stymieing a Mustang offense that had imposed its will before the break.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO