Colchester, VT

Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont

If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday

According to Feeding America, over fifty thousand people in Vermont are facing hunger every day. 'Adaptive Silviculture' project is coming to the Catamount Community Forest. Nation wide project called 'Adaptive Silviculture' that's coming to Vermont. Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT. Greenbank’s...
Taste of Montpelier Attracts a Crowd

I had a taste of Montpelier on Saturday, September 10, and it was delicious. Just before 2 p.m., I was lucky enough to get a parking space across the street from the Kellogg Hubbard Library, and took it from there. I thought all the vendors for the Taste of Montpelier food festival would be on State Street, but was delighted to find Hugo’s Bar and Grill (the former NECI on Main) making a bold showing with their “tuna nachos”.
Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger

MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
What to do: Sunday, September 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival is happening in downtown Montpelier today. Throughout town, you can find live entertainment, food vendors, and chef demos from Montpelier’s eclectic restaurants. There is no admission fee, and the festival runs from 1:00 to 4:00. And don’t forget to stop by the Montpelier Alive table to vote for your favorite bite to win the Best of Montpelier award!
Eleven winners in Rotary Duck Race

The 2022 Rotary Duck Race has crossed the finish line with 11 winning ducks taking top honors. In front of a large flock of enthusiastic onlookers who cheered the slow-moving ducks meandering their way down the Mad River at the Lareau Swim Hole in Waitsfield. The ducks who quacked the top 10 prizes were:
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont

No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
New digs for Ice Cats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College hockey season is right around the corner, with the UVM women’s hockey team opening its season on September 30th and the men to follow one day later. The Cats will have some new digs at Gutterson this year, with many of the facilities upgraded...
Couple pays it forward with free flowers after COVID-19 canceled wedding celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington shop gave away free bouquets of flowers on Wednesday after a couple caught COVID-19 and had to cancel their wedding celebration. Jana Qualey owns Home & Garden Vermont right off of Church Street. She had already prepared 18 arrangements for a repeat client when they called her at 8 a.m. that morning to tell her the party was canceled.
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade draws large crowds

The Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade took place on Saturday, September 10. Hundreds gathered on the streets of Plattsburgh to honor the city’s historical significance. “Local history that changed the world happened right here on September 11, 1814,” says Peru resident Norm Lavigne. “This is one of the pivotal battles in [the war of 1812], […]
Matthew Cooke appointed president and CEO of PC Construction

Matthew Cooke Appointed President and CEO of PC Construction. PC Construction is poised for significant growth in the coming years as they expand operations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction today announced the transition of the company’s Presidency and CEO from long-time PC...
British-themed event in Stowe honors Queen Elizabeth a day after her death

STOWE, Vt. — People at an annual, British-themedevent in Stowe on Friday remember Queen Elizabeth and her historic reign just a day after her death. The British Invasion Car Show has been happening in Stowe for 31 years, featuring English-made cars. Over a decade ago, they turned it into a block party with music and food for anyone, car owner or not, to get in on the fun.
STOWE, VT

