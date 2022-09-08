Read full article on original website
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
Why is lying on your right side the best posture for absorbing medicine in pills?
Does the effectiveness of medicine come down to your posture? A new study finds a person’s posture while taking pills can affect how their stomach absorbs the drugs. Researchers used a state of the art “StomachSim” – based on the realistic anatomy of the human stomach – to analyze and quantify how effective medicines that people need to swallow are. Although it may seem fairly easy, scientists say that swallowing tablets is actually the most complex way for humans to absorb pharmaceutical ingredients. This is because the bioavailability of the drug depends on the medication’s ingredients and the stomach’s dynamic environment once it reaches the gastrointestinal tract.
Heard about the chia seed-lemon juice “internal shower” drink? It’s going viral on TikTok and is being hailed as a digestion booster, constipation and bloating buster (particularly after travelling), detox drink and hangover cure. Advocates recommend you mix two tablespoons of chia seeds in a cup of water, add lemon juice, wait till the seeds start to absorb the water and form a gel, drink it on an empty stomach, and wait. Chia seeds are edible seeds from a flowering plant of the mint and sage families. These tiny seeds (1,000 seeds weigh about 1.3 grams), pack a nutritional punch and...
