Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge keeps South Valley murder suspect in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the brother of Fabian Gonzales, will remain behind bars until trial. The state asked the court to keep 44-year-old Gonzales locked up after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot and killed Abner Antillon in the South Valley in August over an argument about speeding. Prosecutors showed security camera […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesperson says the incident took place near Central Ave. SW and Yucca Dr. SW. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. KOAT is working to get more information, from this developing story....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for couple accused of armed shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching a couple they say fired shots at a convenience store during an attempted shoplifting. They say the man and woman tried to steal beer from the Allsups at Coors and Blake on August 24. When they were told to leave, deputies say the man then […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Former Rio Rancho city attorney passes

Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne when he was Rio Rancho’s city attorney (2004-08), was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha, Wisc., city administrator around 2000, died Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. After his...
RIO RANCHO, NM

