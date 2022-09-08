Read full article on original website
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Police Make Major Drug Bust, Discover Pet Alligator While Searching for Tiger
Albuquerque, N.M. police responded to a call last month that alleged a man was illegally keeping a tiger in his home. When they entered, they instead found a pet alligator, hoards of cash, pounds of drugs, and over a dozen guns. Officers arrested the owner, 26-year-old Carlos Giddings, on Aug....
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
KOAT 7
Attorney General declines to charge BCSO deputies in woman's shooting death
New Mexico’s attorney general has decided not to file charges against Bernalillo County deputies involved in the shooting death of a mentally ill woman. Previous coverage of this story in video player above. The office of Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday he was declining to prosecute after “extensive...
Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand
The complaint alleged the man got into an argument with a person at a stop light.
New Mexico officials still searching for tiger after gun, drug bust
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) said, often, illegally-owned exotic animals are discovered living in poor conditions.
Judge keeps South Valley murder suspect in jail until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the brother of Fabian Gonzales, will remain behind bars until trial. The state asked the court to keep 44-year-old Gonzales locked up after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot and killed Abner Antillon in the South Valley in August over an argument about speeding. Prosecutors showed security camera […]
Albuquerque police investigating after 1 found dead
The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death.
Woman accused of setting up deadly drug deal in Albuquerque to stay in jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brianna Garcia, the woman accused of setting up a drug deal where a man was killed, will remain behind bars until trial. Garcia is accused of setting up the deal at an apartment on Louisiana near Lomas where Anjel Varela was shot and killed in January. She’s also facing charges for a […]
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Officers looking for tiger find alligator, drugs, guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police searching for a tiger instead found a host of other items when they served a warrant at a man’s home, including an alligator, guns, more than 40 pounds of drugs and cash. The Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter that officers had been assisting...
New Mexico police search for tiger, end up finding drugs, guns and cash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While executing a search warrant with the goal of locating an illegally owned tiger, New Mexico law enforcement officials came across a cache of drugs, guns, and cash. They also found an exotic animal — but not a tiger. On August 12, the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico Department of Game and […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesperson says the incident took place near Central Ave. SW and Yucca Dr. SW. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. KOAT is working to get more information, from this developing story....
BCSO searching for couple accused of armed shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching a couple they say fired shots at a convenience store during an attempted shoplifting. They say the man and woman tried to steal beer from the Allsups at Coors and Blake on August 24. When they were told to leave, deputies say the man then […]
Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
VIDEO: Suspect escapes police custody in handcuffs in New Mexico
A suspect in New Mexico was able to slip away from custody on his own — and it was captured on video.
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
krwg.org
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
New Mexico hopes to get over 300 new police officers across the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state fund is giving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to police departments across New Mexico with the intent of helping hire new cops. The funds are expected to pay for as many as 317 new police officers. Earlier this year, legislators and state leaders recognized a statewide shortage […]
Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
Two crashes are being investigated. The Albuquerque Police Department said two crashes occurred on Saturday.
rrobserver.com
Former Rio Rancho city attorney passes
Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne when he was Rio Rancho’s city attorney (2004-08), was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha, Wisc., city administrator around 2000, died Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. After his...
