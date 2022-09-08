ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey's Old Josh Allen Comment Going Viral

Several years ago, star corner Jalen Ramsey made headlines when he trash-talked just about every quarterback in the NFL during an interview. One of those quarterbacks was Josh Allen. Ramsey suggested the Bills made a bad decision when drafting Allen and made it clear he hoped to play Allen early and often.
NFL
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game

Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Sorry, Dak Prescott: Cowboys fans are right to worry about injury

Dallas Cowboys fans can finally relax, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury was apparently nothing to worry about long-term. Prescott and Dallas take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football. It’s a tough draw for the Cowboys, who are already reeling along the offensive line with Tyron Smith out long-term.
DALLAS, TX
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen's Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There's 'Tension' In Her Marriage to Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic. Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Bills Fans After Huge Win

Odell Beckham Jr. was at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams square off in the very first game of the 2022 regular season game. The Bills looked dominant in their season opener, defeating the Rams by a score of 31-10. After watching...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors

Tom Brady shocked the football world earlier this summer when he announced his retirement. He gave us all an even bigger shock just two months later when he decided to un-retire. Despite this rather unprecedented turn of events, however, what is clear is that retirement (the real one) is on the horizon for the Tampa […] The post Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Odds: How do Mahomes' chances look after huge Week 1?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018 when he took over as the Chiefs' starting QB. Mahomes won the NFL MVP during his first season under center in Kansas City in 2018 when the Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards to go with 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Mahomes would finish third in MVP voting in 2020 after missing four games due to injury in 2019. Last season, Mahomes had what many called a "down" year, where he put up 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
KANSAS CITY, MO

