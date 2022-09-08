ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Gongos, the North American arm of InSites Consulting, has announced that Meaghan Hafner has been appointed to Vice President, Health Care for the company. With this appointment, Hafner will bring enhanced and strengthened capabilities in the health care industry for Gongos’ current and future clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005104/en/ Meaghan Hafner (Photo: Business Wire)

