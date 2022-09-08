Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: Best Car Vacuums for 2022
We all know how annoying vacuuming your vehicle can be. There always seems to be dirt that won't come up or a few stray Cheez-Its under a seat, just out of reach. Worse yet is trying to accomplish this with a clumsy oversize shop vac or even your home upright vacuum. Good luck!
CARS・
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
ETOnline.com
Save up to $200 on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Dyson's Sale
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers.
Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon
“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris. Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Thermacell E55 actually keeps mosquitoes at bay — and right now it’s 40% off
If you’re spending time outside this fall — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. Thermacell’s device operates for hours on a single charge, and it’s odor free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to.
CrowPi-L review: The most accessible DIY laptop to date
Mouse: 2.4 Ghz (adaptor included) Hardware learning: External Raspberry Pi Expansion Board. Storage: 32 GB microSD card, plus expanded storage slot. Elecrow is at the forefront when it comes to Raspberry Pi laptop kits, especially now with the CrowPi-L. If you’re after something to tinker with incessantly and tweak to perfection, chances are Elecrow is on your radar. Same for if you’re looking to build or code.
Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now
Get more power in your home with these Best Buy deals on Dyson fans, Gigabyte gaming laptops, SanDisk flash drives and more.
Deal Alert! A 'Very Efficient' $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is on Sale for Just $140 at Amazon
“I am super impressed with how well it navigates between carpet and wood floors” Even if it's not your favorite thing to do, cleaning the house is a necessity. Keeping around powerful devices, like steam mops and stick vacuums, is integral to your success, but sometimes, you just don't want to lift those items yourself. Instead, you could let the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo loose — and it's on sale at Amazon right now for an impressive 80 percent off. Normally $680, the robot vac is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Save Over $300 on a Roomba E6 When You Shop Refurbished at Woot
Robot vacuums have come a long way since they first hit shelves over two decades ago, which means that you don't have to break the bank to get powerful cleaning abilities. There are tons of simple and affordable models out there, and right now you can snag one for even less. Today only, Woot has a selection of factory reconditioned Roomba E6 vacuums on sale for just $99, saving you $350 compared to what one would cost new. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight or until it's sold out, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later.
Vanpowers City Vanture DIY eBike has a design you can assemble from every single part
Take your urban riding experience to an unmatched level with the Vanpowers City Vanture DIY eBike. This eBike is a perfect match for urban riding and is super light on its feet. Thanks to the frame design, hydraulic disc brake, and LCD display, this eBike makes a great mode of transport you can actually assemble from scratch. Additionally, the eBike comes with an invisible downtube battery, all-in-one motor, sensor, and controller, and more. There’s also the Gates® belt and customizable saddle options. These will enable you to meet the demands of all cyclists as an everyday rider. You can extend your assist range from 50 miles/80 km to about 80 miles/130 km with just an additional battery. Together with the lightweight design and speed, the riding experience of this eBike is top-notch and one of a kind.
Bantam Tools Introduces New Powerful & Portable CNC Milling Machine and A New and Improved Desktop Model
PEEKSKILL, N.Y. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Bantam Tools, the desktop CNC manufacturer, is making a big splash at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) with the launch of its new desktop CNC machine, the Bantam Tools Explorer™ CNC Milling Machine. The Bantam Tools Explorer CNC Milling Machine weighs less than 50 pounds and is designed with power and portability in mind with a durable exoskeleton and the ability to run on battery power. The company is also exhibiting a new and improved version of its Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, optimized for rapid aluminum prototyping. Both machines are in the Bantam Tools booth #338043 and are busy milling parts and prototypes for world changers and skill builders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005302/en/ Bantam Tools now offers two CNC machines: its flagship Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, which has some exciting new improvements, and now a new smaller, portable and powerful Bantam Tools Explorer™ CNC Milling Machine. (Photo: Business Wire)
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Eve Aqua with Thread is a low-budget way to convert a traditional sprinkler into a smart one
A few weeks ago, Eve announced the brand-new Eve Aqua with Thread. While Thread alone is a welcome upgrade for a device that is going to be farther away from Wi-Fi than most other HomeKit devices, it also received a nice overall build upgrade that is worth an upgrade if you’re an owner of the previous model.
Digital Trends
Best smart home products that aren’t made by Google or Amazon (or their subsidiaries)
Amazon and Google might dominate the smart home market, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only companies churning out high-end products in that category. Companies like Wyze, Arlo, and even Apple have proven time and again that they’re capable of competing with the two well-known companies — and they’ve got plenty of highly rated products to prove it.
CNET
Upgrade Your Home With up to 30% Off Select Appliances at Home Depot
There are a lot of appliances that need upgrades. From out-of-date dishwashers to basic refrigerators there's a lot to change when things break down. If you're looking for a sale that provides you the opportunity to save and get high-quality appliances, then this Home Depot sale is exactly what you should check out. Through Sept. 14, you can save up to 30% off select appliances, including ranges, washers, dryers and more.
Economists Are Predicting A Recession — Here Are 33 Actually Useful Money-Saving Tips From People Who Have Been Through One Before
"The best gift advice I've ever received is to buy an expensive version of something that's normally cheap. A $20 shirt is just a shirt, but a $20 pen is a pretty solid pen."
The best night vision goggles and binoculars in 2022: see in the dark!
The best night vision goggles, binoculars and monoculars can be perfect for surveillance, security and nocturnal wildlife
Treed environmentally friendly wireless charger for Android and iOS
If you are searching for a more environmentally friendly way to charge your devices you might be interested in the Treed. A honeycomb wireless charger which is 3D printed offering a sustainable design designed and manufactured in Germany. Offering MagSafe compatibility and combined with a sustainable charging cable made from wheat waste the wireless charger is suitable for both Android and iOS devices. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $42 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates).
Chevy Building 2023 Silverado HDs Without Hood Insulation
An insulation material shortage—yes, really—prompted Chevy to push the trucks out without it.
CARS・
makeuseof.com
SwitchBot Smart Door Lock Review: Great for Renters
If you are a renter, you may not be able to install smart locks, thermostats, wall switches, and other products. SwitchBot's mechanical smart solutions may be the answer. With its products, you can have a smart home without permanently changing your dwelling. Lock a deadbolt, turn on lights from a wall switch, and turn on a fan when the room gets too warm without rewiring or even putting holes in your walls.
Digital Trends
7 of the best budget smart home devices under $100
Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.
Comments / 1