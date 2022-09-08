ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Thunderstorms, heavy winds passing through Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Isolated thunderstorms have been traveling throughout parts of the Las Vegas valley, producing over 40-mile-per-hour winds and frequent lightning. According to the National Weather Service, the eastern and southern parts of the valley are mostly being impacted. The weather service is urging residents to stay indoors as the storms pass through.
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-10/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Tropical Storm Kay’s outer bands did produce just a trace of rain Saturday, not the heavier downpours we were expecting. The cooler temperatures Saturday prevented the atmosphere from becoming unstable enough to deliver those heavier showers. For Sunday while there remains a shower and thunderstorm...
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lane restrictions in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More construction cone headaches on the 215 around the 95. The north and eastbound side of the western 215 beltway is being taken down to one lane anywhere from around Lone Mountain all the way around the curve to the 95 in the Centennial Bowl. From 9 each night until around daylight.
8 News Now

It’s a Lobster Feast

Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
living-las-vegas.com

Discovering (Again) Lake Las Vegas

A few years before I moved to Las Vegas, my then husband and I visited a new community that opened in 1996, Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, NV. We were looking for a home and we, in fact, put money down on a small two-bedroom home with a view. Though...
8newsnow.com

Clark County honors lives lost on Sept. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County remembered the thousands of lives lost 21 years ago on Sept. 11, a solemn day that brings first responders, survivors, and the public together to reflect and honor the lives lost. Clark County held its annual Never Forget 9/11 ceremony on Sunday. Among those...
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
news3lv.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
