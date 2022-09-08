Read full article on original website
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Thunderstorms, heavy winds passing through Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Isolated thunderstorms have been traveling throughout parts of the Las Vegas valley, producing over 40-mile-per-hour winds and frequent lightning. According to the National Weather Service, the eastern and southern parts of the valley are mostly being impacted. The weather service is urging residents to stay indoors as the storms pass through.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-10/9/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Tropical Storm Kay’s outer bands did produce just a trace of rain Saturday, not the heavier downpours we were expecting. The cooler temperatures Saturday prevented the atmosphere from becoming unstable enough to deliver those heavier showers. For Sunday while there remains a shower and thunderstorm...
Fire crews battle raging fire in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to an outside fire near Eastern and Washington Avenue on Friday night.
news3lv.com
Dana Wagner temporarily says 'farewell' to waking up early for News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might notice some changes to News 3 next week. Dana Wagner will be temporarily moving to afternoon and evening newscasts beginning Monday, Sept. 12. This comes after 15 years of co-anchoring News 3 Today with his wife, Kim Wagner, who will stay on the morning desk.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lane restrictions in the Centennial Bowl
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More construction cone headaches on the 215 around the 95. The north and eastbound side of the western 215 beltway is being taken down to one lane anywhere from around Lone Mountain all the way around the curve to the 95 in the Centennial Bowl. From 9 each night until around daylight.
Fox5 KVVU
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months. According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.
It’s a Lobster Feast
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
living-las-vegas.com
Discovering (Again) Lake Las Vegas
A few years before I moved to Las Vegas, my then husband and I visited a new community that opened in 1996, Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, NV. We were looking for a home and we, in fact, put money down on a small two-bedroom home with a view. Though...
Fox5 KVVU
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is set to host auditions as the group gears up for its upcoming 30th season. According to a news release, the company is looking for “Las Vegas’ scariest actors and actresses to join the Freakling family.”. Freakling Bros. offers...
8newsnow.com
Clark County honors lives lost on Sept. 11
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County remembered the thousands of lives lost 21 years ago on Sept. 11, a solemn day that brings first responders, survivors, and the public together to reflect and honor the lives lost. Clark County held its annual Never Forget 9/11 ceremony on Sunday. Among those...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping out on paying their bill. Robbin Forepaugh, the owner of Total Image Salon in Las Vegas, says people are leaving without paying. “It’s becoming a very big issue...
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Jet lands safely at Harry Reid after front nose wheels fail to activate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A private jet landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport early Saturday after its nose wheels failed to activate, an airport spokesman said. The jet, a Cessna Citation 680, contacted the airport at about 7 a.m., indicating a problem with its front landing gear, according to airport spokesman Joe Rajchel. Rajchel […]
“Unplayable field” in Vegas forces cancellation of Monterey Bay F.C. road game
Monterey Bay F.C. announced its game against the Las Vegas Lights scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to a pipe burst under the pitch the teams were going to play on. The post “Unplayable field” in Vegas forces cancellation of Monterey Bay F.C. road game appeared first on KION546.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Police officials said that the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart. A car struck him and he lodged onto the front windshield. The car did not stop, and continued onto Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive where it hit a median. The impact of this forced the pedestrian to hit the...
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 9 to Sept. 15
This week in Las Vegas is for fans of music. Lovers of rock can check out Aerosmith and Imagine Dragons. Those more interested in rap can listen to Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.
