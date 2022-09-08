NSU returns home for first time in regular season against Jackson State

NATCHITOCHES—While the offense has been clicking this season, the ol' reliable stingy defense proved it can still win games when it needs to. Northwestern State (4-1-1 overall, 1-0 Southland Conference) limited UIW to just five shots, none of which were on goal, as it opened conference play with a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon in the Southland Conference women's soccer opener for both teams, who met in the conference tournament title game last fall, also won by NSU.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO