NSU returns home for first time in regular season against Jackson State

Draguicevich, strong defense will NSU to win in conference opener
NATCHITOCHES—While the offense has been clicking this season, the ol' reliable stingy defense proved it can still win games when it needs to. Northwestern State (4-1-1 overall, 1-0 Southland Conference) limited UIW to just five shots, none of which were on goal, as it opened conference play with a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon in the Southland Conference women's soccer opener for both teams, who met in the conference tournament title game last fall, also won by NSU.
Grambling's first-half blitz too much for Demons to overcome
SHREVEPORT – Two drives into Saturday's Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission, the Northwestern State football team was rolling. Already up a touchdown, the Demons had the ball inside the Grambling 10-yard line, looking to double its lead before Grambling turned an end-zone interception into an offensive onslaught.
NSU welcomes UIW for SLC opener in tournament title game rematch
NATCHITOCHES—The Southland Conference Tournament title isn't at stake this time, but the conference opener is certainly up there in terms of importance. In the first time meeting since the 2021 SLC Tournament title match, NSU (3-1-1) is aiming for a repeat following a season in which it won both the regular season and tournament titles.
NSU Athletics to host Sept. 23 Thomas Foster remembrance gathering
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State athletic department will honor the late Thomas Foster throughout the weekend of Sept. 24, which is the date of NSU's home-opening football game against Lamar. Foster was a longtime custodian in the NSU athletic fieldhouse who became a de facto NFL liaison and befriended...
Demons set for Shreveport Classic against Grambling
SHREVEPORT – The Northwestern State football team heads into its matchup against Grambling on Saturday with payback on its collective mind. As the Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission arrives, the Demons are not necessarily looking for retribution on the field. Instead, they are eager to give back to a certain group of NSU fans.
