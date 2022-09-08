Read full article on original website
Multnomah County Issues Mandatory Wood-Burning Restriction
PORTLAND, Ore — Wildfire Smoke from fires burning across the Northwest and East Wind have pushed a thick layer of smoky-haze over the Portland-Metro Area. Multnomah County Health officials are issuing a mandatory wood burning restriction for its residents. The restriction begins at Noon, Saturday Sept. 10 and will be lifted when conditions improve.
Air Quality Index In Portland Metro Improving
PORTLAND, Ore — A Plume of smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire burning down in Oakridge, east of Eugene-Springfield, moved up and over the Portland-Metro Area Saturday. Officials with Oregon DEQ say we are seeing some improvement, but still some areas are seeing air quality index levels in the unhealthy for sensitive groups area.
PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
PGE Begins To Restore Power For Customers
PORTLAND, Ore. -– Crews from Portland General Electric are working to restore power for customers who had power shut off in preventative measures Friday evening. Service is starting to come back on for 5, 365 PGE customers in the Southern West Hills. Restoration efforts are underway to turn power back on for another 9,385 customers in the Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills, and Tualatin Mountain areas, that are among the 10 Public Safety power Shutoff areas.
Three Arrested For Serial Arsons In And Around Mount Tabor Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say three suspects are responsible for intentionally setting several dozen fires at Mount Tabor Park and the surrounding area over the past two weeks. Portland Fire & Rescue said Sunday that the three people arrested each face 5 counts of Arson 1 and 4 counts...
