PORTLAND, Ore. -– Crews from Portland General Electric are working to restore power for customers who had power shut off in preventative measures Friday evening. Service is starting to come back on for 5, 365 PGE customers in the Southern West Hills. Restoration efforts are underway to turn power back on for another 9,385 customers in the Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills, and Tualatin Mountain areas, that are among the 10 Public Safety power Shutoff areas.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO