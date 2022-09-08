ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Beam Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Beam Global BEEM brought in sales totaling $3.72 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.05%, resulting in a loss of $2.80 million. Beam Global collected $3.77 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.28 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2022

• Optical Cable OCC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Red Cat Holdings RCAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.18 million. • Abcam ABCM is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy