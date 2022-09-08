ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Global sports stars, teams, players and athletes among those to pay tribute

By Peter Marshall, Joe Wright
 3 days ago
ETOnline.com

Royal Palace Announces Funeral Plans for Queen Elizabeth II

Official plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. In an official statement from the royal family, it was announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET. According to the palace,...
U.K.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
U.K.
The Independent

Queen death – live: St Giles’ cathedral opens to public as mourners face 10-hour queue to see coffin

St Giles Cathedral has opened its doors to the thousands of mourners queuing to see the late Queen’s coffin, with one official warning those queuing to pay their respects face a 10-hour wait.After a visit to the Scottish Parliament, where first minister Nicola Sturgeon led tributes to the late monarch, King Charles III and other senior royals will return to the cathedral for a vigil on Monday evening, following a thanksgiving service there earlier in the day.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, had carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will...
U.K.
The Independent

What will happen at the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is expected to be held on Monday, 19 September.While the exact date and time has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that the day of the funeral will be a bank holiday.In the next few days, the Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral and travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.From there it will take part in a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral.The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days, where the public will be invited to pay their respects.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

All British racing meetings are CANCELLED for next Monday due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral... with BHA insisting the move will give people the chance 'to offer thanks for her contribution to our sport and the nation'

There will be no racing in Britain on Monday September 19, after details were announced for the Queen's funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey. The meetings scheduled for Hamilton, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton will be cancelled as a mark of respect. The Queen, who died at the age...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Wearing black armbands, test cricketers from England and South Africa held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval. Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed. There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday. In the United States, a horse bred by the queen won a race at Pimlico in Baltimore.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Senedd pays tribute to Queen's 'remarkable life'

Welsh politicians have spoken of the "remarkable life" of Queen Elizabeth II in a special session of the Senedd. Leading tributes, First Minister Mark Drakeford praised her "personal commitment to Wales and its democratic institutions". Senedd members from all parties spoke about their own personal encounters with and memories of...
U.K.
New York Culture

Was Queen Elizabeth II the Longest Reigning Monarch?

Queen Elizabeth IIpassed awayon September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 when she died, and her late husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died a year earlier. They both lived for nearly a century, and Brits take the news of their Queen's death quite hard. Today, on September 9th, the Queen's coffin is travelling through Scotland, and many Scotts are paying tribute to their monarch.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Gurkha community pays tribute

A man who received a letter on behalf of the Queen said he was "in tears" after he found out she had died. Sujan Katuwal, part of London's Gurkha community, received recognition after delivering more than 100,000 free meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Gurkhas, Nepalese fighters in the British army,...
SOCIETY
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead as planned

The Great North Run will go ahead as planned on Sunday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Organisers said it would be taking place in a "subdued" form and there would be changes to some other events. A total of 60,000 people have entered the half marathon from Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE

