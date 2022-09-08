Read full article on original website
Three Española Men Charged for Kidnapping and Rape in San Pedro
Three Española men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in San Pedro in late August, according to court documents. Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and armed robbery, among other crimes, related to the alleged incident. Jeremy Naranjo,...
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
