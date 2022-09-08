Read full article on original website
Charlotte woman nabs $150K top lottery puzzle word price
A Charlotte woman's pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, NC Education Lottery officials announced.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
power98fm.com
New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte
New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
Charlotte’s Supperland makes Bon Appétit’s list of ‘50 Best New Restaurants’
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant that debuted during the height of the pandemic has landed on Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in the country. Supperland, housed in an old church in Plaza Midwood, was the only restaurant in the Carolinas to make the cut.
Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring HBCU teams gave uptown a boost
CHARLOTTE — N.C. Central University and N.C. A&T State University attracted their largest crowd since 2001 for the 100-year-old rivalry last weekend at Charlotte’s NFL stadium. Organizers and others involved are encouraged by the results and hope to use the game as a springboard for similar events. Both...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
BET
Charlotte Is The Most Diverse City In North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina is officially the most diverse city in North Carolina. According to a report from the national personal financial institution WalletHub, among cities with more than 300,000 residents, Charlotte ranks number 23 as the most diverse city in the United States and the most diverse in North Carolina.
savvyandcompany.com
2810 Huntingtowne Farms Lane
country1037fm.com
Charlotte North Carolina is Hosting Prison Summit 10-19 to 10-22
The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
STK Steakhouse to open fine-dining restaurant in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is behind that steakhouse concept, which has...
charlottesmartypants.com
Smarty Alert: CMOMS Consignment Sale in BACK! Sept. 17
As a twin mom and member of the Charlotte Mothers of Multiples Club, I’m so happy to share with all Smarties that the CMOMS Kids All Seasons Consignment Sale is BACK!!! Please join us on Saturday Sept. 17 at the Oasis Shriners Club, which is located off I-85 in the University Area and behind Sam’s Club. The address is 604 Doug Mayes Place.
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town
UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
American Airlines drops CLT flight to tropical spot in Mexico
CHARLOTTE — As the main carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to adjust its flight schedule in response to pilot shortages, local travelers will have one less option for a direct flight to a tropical destination this winter. American Airlines confirmed to CBJ this week that it is dropping its once-weekly service from CLT to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
