Atlanta, GA

idesignarch.com

Timeless Country Stone House with Meticulous Landscaping

This secluded country style home in Atlanta, Georgia is a new built stone mansion inspired by pre-revolutionary homes. A picturesque driveway welcomes you to the 4-acre private estate. Designed by D. Stanley Dixon Architect, the home of fieldstone is sited within serene wooded surroundings. Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture & Design...
Kwame Ofosu (Askwame)

2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this week

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival- Drink ShotPhoto Credit ( @Askwame Instagram- Kwame Ofosu) Next week marks the beginning of the 11th year of the Atlanta Food and Wine festival. AFWF will gather food and drink enthusiasts together for a variety of activities that will take place at various locations all throughout the city from the 15th to the 18th of September. At this event, more than 30 chefs across the south from Florida to Texas will participate. Here are a few upcoming events that you should keep an eye out for.
Monroe Local News

Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show

Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews. SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
AccessAtlanta

For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free

Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
Eater

Four Atlanta Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed

Owned by father and son Tony and David Lewis, Wylie and Rum recently opened as part of the renovation of 1950s-era commercial building 45 Moreland. Billed as a “Floribian” (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar, expect a menu of guava barbecue ribs, jerk chicken and rice plates, black and white soup, and handmade empanadas paired with rum cocktails like the Mai Tai and Hurricane. Wylie and Rum features a spacious dining room and bar and plenty of outside seating on the covered patio. Take a look at the menu below.
CBS 46

Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
saportareport.com

JapanFest returns with two-day celebration of culture, art, food

Next weekend — Sept. 17 and 18 — marks the 35th anniversary of the annual JapanFest, one of the largest celebrations of Japanese culture in the Southeast. The two-day festival in Duluth will feature a wide range of activities, performances and food that highlights Japanese culture and lifestyle.
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
Atlanta Magazine

It’s Sweeter in Decatur; Two New Businesses Bring Tasty Treats to Downtown

Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.
DECATUR, GA

