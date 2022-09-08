Read full article on original website
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this week
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival- Drink ShotPhoto Credit ( @Askwame Instagram- Kwame Ofosu) Next week marks the beginning of the 11th year of the Atlanta Food and Wine festival. AFWF will gather food and drink enthusiasts together for a variety of activities that will take place at various locations all throughout the city from the 15th to the 18th of September. At this event, more than 30 chefs across the south from Florida to Texas will participate. Here are a few upcoming events that you should keep an eye out for.
Monroe Local News
Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show
Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews. SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
AccessAtlanta
For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free
Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util.
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $750.00/mo (678)768-3333.
Eater
Four Atlanta Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed
Owned by father and son Tony and David Lewis, Wylie and Rum recently opened as part of the renovation of 1950s-era commercial building 45 Moreland. Billed as a “Floribian” (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar, expect a menu of guava barbecue ribs, jerk chicken and rice plates, black and white soup, and handmade empanadas paired with rum cocktails like the Mai Tai and Hurricane. Wylie and Rum features a spacious dining room and bar and plenty of outside seating on the covered patio. Take a look at the menu below.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
saportareport.com
JapanFest returns with two-day celebration of culture, art, food
Next weekend — Sept. 17 and 18 — marks the 35th anniversary of the annual JapanFest, one of the largest celebrations of Japanese culture in the Southeast. The two-day festival in Duluth will feature a wide range of activities, performances and food that highlights Japanese culture and lifestyle.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
Hazmat gear needed to save 16 dogs from inside Griffin home, cops say
A Spalding County man was arrested Friday after police removed 16 dogs from what they described as “deplorable conditions” in his Griffin home.
Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted
11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive) Published: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. Updated: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused...
Police seen examining scene at Walgreens on Peachtree
ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police were seen examining the area of a Walgreens in Atlanta. The location was at a Walgreens on Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In the video, you can see investigators capturing footage of objects on the...
As police investigate one shooting, second shooting victim arrives to that scene in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Good Samaritan told 11Alive early Sunday morning that a shooting victim flagged him down and asked to take him to the hospital. While he was on his way, he saw another shooting scene in downtown Atlanta and left him with officers. Our crews were at the...
Atlanta Magazine
It’s Sweeter in Decatur; Two New Businesses Bring Tasty Treats to Downtown
Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
