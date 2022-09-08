Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man, woman charged with murder of Wis. man during alleged drug deal
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson. According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a man in his apartment. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the shots were fired following a confrontation between the two inside the residence on Market Lane in Somers shortly before 9 AM.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers shots fired, man arrested: sheriff
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning, Sept. 10 after allegedly firing shots toward someone. Authorities were called to the Market Place Apartments in Somers where a caller said the man – identified by the sheriff's department as 24-year-old Jacob Sellers – had fired a gun at him during a confrontation. The caller was not hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed
MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
walls102.com
Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight
DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
16-year-old killed in shooting near 65th and Villard
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning.
CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking, assaulting 71-year-old man in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting and carjacking an elderly man in South Shore Friday. The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
1 man dead, another critically wounded in South Loop shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting in South Loop early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., at 2:14 a.m.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man of unknown age was shot in the back and face and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The search for the shooter or shooters continued late Saturday afternoon.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CBS News
Second teen charged with multiple armed carjackings on same day in Roseland last year
CHICAGO (CBS) – A second teen has been charged in connection with four armed carjackings in Roseland last year – all of which happened on the same day. Malique Long, 18, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated assault - discharge of a firearm.
CBS News
13-year-old hospitalized after car owner shoots during break-in, Chicago Police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot by the owner of a car he was allegedly breaking into, Chicago police say. Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Langley the teen was allegedly breaking into a Kia when he was confronted by the 26-year-old man who owns the Kia, according to the Chicago Police Department.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in burglary near 68th and Fairview
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 31. Officials say the suspect forced entry into a closed business near 68th and Fairview around 7:40 p.m. and removed property. He's described as an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
