Anna Kendrick Films Her Real-Life Elevator Rescue At Toronto Film Festival
The "Pitch Perfect" star kept trapped fellow passengers calm and laughing before firefighters rescued them.
10 Times Female Actors Were Promoting Their Film Or TV Show And The Interviewer Asked Them Something Completely Irrelevant And Inappropriate
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
Daily Beast
Why Am I Crying Over Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ Duet?
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. This week:. Put an end to these Disney disasters!. Somehow crying along to the...
Daily Beast
Brendan Fraser Tears Up in Emotional Speech Accepting TIFF Award
A resurgent Brendan Fraser got emotional as he took the stage Sunday night to a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. “We need more people like Brendan Fraser, the man and the actor,” director Darren Aronofsky said as he introduced the A-lister. Accepting a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for The Whale, the actor said: “Art is about taking a risk, and you should know that [Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter] took a chance on me, and I will be forever grateful to them. ‘The Whale’ is a redemption story.” His voice breaking, Fraser said, “I want you to know how deeply I appreciate this affirmation. It’s the audience that gives cinema life, so I must thank you for keeping me in the job that I love because it’s nice work if you can get it.” It wasn’t all tears, though. “This is new to me,” Fraser said of accepting the award. “I’m normally the guy at the podium who hands these out,” he quipped. “I got pretty got at it.”
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks As Head Of Lifestyle Programming & Daytime Originals
A+E Networks has hired Teri Kennedy to the newly-created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals. Kennedy, who joined from Related Content Group, will develop original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, fast channels, the newly-launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation strand, as well as for worldwide sales and distribution. She reports to Rob Sharenow, President of Programming for A+E Networks. Kennedy has also previously worked as EVP, Development & Original Programming for Steve Harvey’s East One Twelve Productions and EVP, Development & Original Programming at Ryan Seacrest Productions. She was also SVP, Current Production at Oxygen Media and was a...
127 dogs attend movie showing, break world record
An outdoor showing of the film 101 Dalmatians in England broke a Guinness World Record when 127 dogs attended the film.
15 People Who Had A Much, Much Worse Week Than You, I, Or Anyone
Featuring food, dad texts, celeb social media snafus, and more.
Daily Beast
Guy Fieri Is Saving the Country, One Slider at a Time
Guy Fieri is a hero of mine. I’m not being sarcastic. I genuinely, earnestly love this man. Like any American with eyeballs and a television, I was immediately captivated by the host when he first burst onto my TV set, quite literally, like a flame. It’s iconography at this point, an image of modern-day Americana: Guy Fieri in an oversized bowling shirt seared with a flame pattern that points up to his impressive tan—and, finally, the bleached-blonde hair spikes, from which his seemingly boundless energy wafts off like smoke.
Daily Beast
Ben Affleck Is the One Saving Grace of ‘Clerks III’
Few movies have aged worse than Clerks II, a 2006 sequel that rehashes the nerdy pop-culture banter of its 1994 predecessor even though it had already become outdated by the time of its release, and which dispenses a steady stream of “edgy” sexual and homophobic jokiness that would be more offensive if it weren’t so embarrassing. To be sure, mores change, but Clerks II is a relic of a barely bygone era in which guys (embodied by Jeff Anderson’s wantonly profane Randall) thought they were transgressively cool by ranting about all manner of obscenities, inappropriateness, and racial slurs. Crude, smug, and—worse still—desperate to push boundaries while simultaneously indulging in squishy man-child bromance, it encapsulates a good bit of what was lame and wrong about the 2000s.
Daily Beast
Prince Harry Puts Royal Feud Aside to Pay Tribute to ‘Granny’ and His Father, the King
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry has issued a statement “celebrating the life” of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, praising her “infectious smile,” and said he would “honor” his father, the king.
Daily Beast
Nicolas Cage Looks Great on the Horse That Tried to Kill Him in ‘Butcher’s Crossing’
Nicolas Cage has made a living in the film industry within the past couple of decades as a "do anything" type of guy. A cosmic sci-fi horror about an indescribable color? He'll do that. A twisted comedy about parents who desperately want to kill their kids? He'll do that. A psychedelic fantasy action thriller about a guy avenging his murdered girlfriend? He'll do that. Various indie crime movies, or even a movie where he gets to play multiple versions of himself? He'll do it all!
Daily Beast
Prince William: ‘It Will Be Some Time Before the Reality of Life Without Grannie Will Feel Real’
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William, now known as the Prince of Wales, has issued an extraordinarily personal tribute to his “grannie.”. In a moving statement that appeared to...
