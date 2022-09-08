Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 11, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Don’t keep thinking about it, your new best friend is waiting for you. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
utahbusiness.com
New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023
Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
kslsports.com
SUU vs. No. 13 Utah: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles Stadium
SALT LAKE CITY – The 13th-ranked University of Utah Utes begin their home slate as they host Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Utah is coming off of a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to Florida in Gainesville in their season opener. Southern Utah enters the game with a win over St. Thomas 44-13 at home in Week 1.
890kdxu.com
St. George Sets New Heat Record Tuesday
(St. George, UT) -- St. George has set a record for the hottest September 6 ever. The temperature topped out at 111 degrees after 3 p.m. after going over 100 before noon. Salt Lake City also hit its 33rd day in 2022 over 100 degrees, setting a new all-time record.
890kdxu.com
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
890kdxu.com
Man Facing Charges For Threatening St George Police On Facebook
(St. George, UT) -- A 30-year-old Ivins man is facing charges for creating a fake Facebook profile of someone he got into an argument with on an NBA forum and threatening St. George police. Ethan Freier used the victim's ex-wife for the profile picture and started harassing him. He then sent a message to police that he was being harassed and was going to bomb the police department. Freier also sent messages to police saying he was being harassed, but police found he had a history of creating fake accounts. He is facing a threat of terrorism charge along with forgery.
Gephardt Daily
Iron County Sheriff: Suspect driving at ‘incredibly high rate of speed,’ chasing another vehicle, jailed after injuring passenger
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is being held on charges including felony aggravated assault after he allegedly followed a vehicle for several miles, then struck the vehicle, critically injuring a passenger before fleeing the scene. A statement from the arresting officer, employed by...
