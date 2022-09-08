ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 11, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Don’t keep thinking about it, your new best friend is waiting for you. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023

Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George Sets New Heat Record Tuesday

(St. George, UT) -- St. George has set a record for the hottest September 6 ever. The temperature topped out at 111 degrees after 3 p.m. after going over 100 before noon. Salt Lake City also hit its 33rd day in 2022 over 100 degrees, setting a new all-time record.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
IRON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Man Facing Charges For Threatening St George Police On Facebook

(St. George, UT) -- A 30-year-old Ivins man is facing charges for creating a fake Facebook profile of someone he got into an argument with on an NBA forum and threatening St. George police. Ethan Freier used the victim's ex-wife for the profile picture and started harassing him. He then sent a message to police that he was being harassed and was going to bomb the police department. Freier also sent messages to police saying he was being harassed, but police found he had a history of creating fake accounts. He is facing a threat of terrorism charge along with forgery.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Iron County Sheriff: Suspect driving at ‘incredibly high rate of speed,’ chasing another vehicle, jailed after injuring passenger

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is being held on charges including felony aggravated assault after he allegedly followed a vehicle for several miles, then struck the vehicle, critically injuring a passenger before fleeing the scene. A statement from the arresting officer, employed by...
IRON COUNTY, UT
