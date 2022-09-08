Read full article on original website
Luna picks up endorsements from primary opponents in LASD sheriff’s race
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has picked up endorsements from all of his June primary opponents in his bid to replace Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County Sheriff. Luna’s campaign announced Saturday that he has received endorsements from his seven primary opponents: LASD Lt. Eric Strong; LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo; LASD Sgt. […]
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
2urbangirls.com
Caruso company responds to lawsuit over alleged protest restrictions at the Grove
LOS ANGELES – Representatives for companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have responded to a lawsuit by free-speech activists who allege viewpoint discrimination for not being allowed to protest at the Grove, saying the plaintiffs’ applications raised safety concerns. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for...
thefulcrum.us
Los Angeles has never elected a woman mayor. Karen Bass hopes to change that.
LOS ANGELES — For 36 hours in September 1915, Los Angeles Councilmember Estelle Lawton Lindsey served as the city’s acting mayor when the sitting mayor and city council president left town — the first woman to ever do so. One hundred and seven years later, Los Angeles has yet to elect a woman mayor, a streak Rep. Karen Bass hopes to change in a November runoff election.
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption
The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
2urbangirls.com
Call to Action: Join Us As We Demand Local Control of Inglewood Unified School District
We are still fighting to reopen Warren Lane Elementary, get the Inglewood Unified School District out of Receivership, and regain local control of our school system. Please join us on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as we protest to demand that FCMAT and the Los Angeles County Office of Education relinquish control of the Inglewood Unified School District.
Poly High’s Susan Watson earns statewide teacher of the year award
The California Language Teachers Association gave her the honor for her work teaching Japanese to Poly students for the last 13 years. The post Poly High’s Susan Watson earns statewide teacher of the year award appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
WGMD Radio
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
UTLA Blasts LAUSD's Latest Offer as `Insulting and Negligible'
United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing about 34,000 employees in the Los Angeles Unified School District, blasted the district's latest contract proposal Friday as "insulting and negligible."
theavtimes.com
Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched...
2urbangirls.com
Commenter responds to our Inglewood real estate articles
INGLEWOOD – We recently published an article on homes languishing on the market in the city of Inglewood. We based our opinion on the listings days on the market. One reader provided this response to our article Inglewood properties languish on the market. I think it’s a little premature...
LAPD Motor Officer Crashes on 10 Freeway
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers responded to a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway just east of North Soto Street on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 12:41 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. It...
L.A. area officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Los Angeles-area officials joined leaders worldwide today in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades.
2urbangirls.com
Veterans Village makes its debut in Carson
51 affordable and supportive units on Figueroa Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held on August 25 marked the grand opening of Veterans Village of Carson, a new affordable and supportive housing development built by Thomas Safran & Associates. The complex, which sits at the southwest corner of Carson and Figueroa Streets...
