ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefulcrum.us

Los Angeles has never elected a woman mayor. Karen Bass hopes to change that.

LOS ANGELES — For 36 hours in September 1915, Los Angeles Councilmember Estelle Lawton Lindsey served as the city’s acting mayor when the sitting mayor and city council president left town — the first woman to ever do so. One hundred and seven years later, Los Angeles has yet to elect a woman mayor, a streak Rep. Karen Bass hopes to change in a November runoff election.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leimert Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Bonin
Person
Paul Koretz
Variety

Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption

The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Sen#Politics Local#The 10th Council District#Councilmen Paul Koretz
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched...
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

Commenter responds to our Inglewood real estate articles

INGLEWOOD – We recently published an article on homes languishing on the market in the city of Inglewood. We based our opinion on the listings days on the market. One reader provided this response to our article Inglewood properties languish on the market. I think it’s a little premature...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

LAPD Motor Officer Crashes on 10 Freeway

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers responded to a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway just east of North Soto Street on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 12:41 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Veterans Village makes its debut in Carson

51 affordable and supportive units on Figueroa Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held on August 25 marked the grand opening of Veterans Village of Carson, a new affordable and supportive housing development built by Thomas Safran & Associates. The complex, which sits at the southwest corner of Carson and Figueroa Streets...
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy