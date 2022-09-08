Read full article on original website
easyreadernews.com
Third attempt is the charm for Redondo’s General Plan Housing Element
Last week, on its third attempt, Redondo Beach received approval for its 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). It locates most of the new 2,490 housing units mandated by the state in North Redondo. When the city submitted its plan in...
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
myburbank.com
International School of Los Angeles Closes Escrow on West Half of Pickwick Property
The International School of Los Angeles (Lycée International de Los Angeles – LILA) has announced that they have closed escrow on the purchase of the west half portion of the Pickwick property, known as Parcel 2. Parcel 2 includes the Pickwick Gardens banquet area, the ice rink, and...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues to appropriate funds received from American Rescue Plan Act
The city of Inglewood received $31 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and continues to appropriate funds totaling $10 million to the general fund. The Sept. 13 city council agenda shows $10 million will go into the general fund to replenish public sector revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on the Sept. 6 council agenda, the city used $3.3 million towards paying off past due balances owed by residents to the water department.
theregistrysocal.com
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
oc-breeze.com
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
Average gas price in Los Angeles County increases for 9th consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the ninth consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing 1.8 cents to $5.386.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q
Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
citywatchla.com
Another Chance to Stop the Glendale Biogas Project
Hopefully, a majority of the Councilmembers will oppose this purchase. Because once taxpayer money is spent it will be MUCH more difficult for Glendale to walk back from continuing down the path towards this irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars on a plan that will cost far more than any possible return.
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
