Beverly Hills, CA

smobserved.com

Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood continues to appropriate funds received from American Rescue Plan Act

The city of Inglewood received $31 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and continues to appropriate funds totaling $10 million to the general fund. The Sept. 13 city council agenda shows $10 million will go into the general fund to replenish public sector revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on the Sept. 6 council agenda, the city used $3.3 million towards paying off past due balances owed by residents to the water department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides

When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
IRVINE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q

Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

Another Chance to Stop the Glendale Biogas Project

Hopefully, a majority of the Councilmembers will oppose this purchase. Because once taxpayer money is spent it will be MUCH more difficult for Glendale to walk back from continuing down the path towards this irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars on a plan that will cost far more than any possible return.
GLENDALE, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA

