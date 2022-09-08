While all eyes have been on Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, something the Princess of Wales said has touched everyone’s hearts. While the four of them reunited for a 40-minute walkabout around Windsor Castle to see royal supporters, many overheard Kate say something about her and William’s youngest Prince Louis, and how he’s dealing with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Per Daily Mail, onlookers heard Kate tell children who were mourning by Windsor Castle, “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.” It’s reported she was welling up as she spoke about what her youngest...

