Beverly Hills, CA

foxla.com

Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles

LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars

A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Bar Nineteen 12 at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Sit and enjoy a handcrafted cocktail at Bar Nineteen 12 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, a nod to the year it was built. Executive chef Pedro Contreras creates California culinary delights, served in an airy, garden-inspired space overlooking the palm tree skyline and iconic pool. The bar also has a rotating art exhibition, featuring dozens of never-before-seen Andy Warhol images from the James R. Hedges IV Collection of Andy Warhol Photography. It’s the largest collection of its sort in the world. 9641 Sunset Blvd., (310)273-1912I.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE

