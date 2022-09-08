Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues to appropriate funds received from American Rescue Plan Act
The city of Inglewood received $31 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and continues to appropriate funds totaling $10 million to the general fund. The Sept. 13 city council agenda shows $10 million will go into the general fund to replenish public sector revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on the Sept. 6 council agenda, the city used $3.3 million towards paying off past due balances owed by residents to the water department.
2urbangirls.com
Caruso company responds to lawsuit over alleged protest restrictions at the Grove
LOS ANGELES – Representatives for companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have responded to a lawsuit by free-speech activists who allege viewpoint discrimination for not being allowed to protest at the Grove, saying the plaintiffs’ applications raised safety concerns. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for...
theavtimes.com
California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
davisvanguard.org
My View: LA Times Editorial Notes That California’s Laws Prioritize Housing Cars Rather Than People
In an editorial on Friday, the LA Times wrote that Governor Newsom “can chip away at one of the biggest barriers to building more housing, more cheaply. All he has to do is buck the naysayers, including from Los Angeles, and sign Assembly Bill 2097 to eliminate parking requirements in new development near transit.”
myburbank.com
Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population
Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
RELATED PEOPLE
pasadenanow.com
City Hearing Officer Approves Permit Allowing Reduction of Parking Spaces for Villa Esperanza Services
City Hearing Officer Paul Novak has approved the Minor Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a reduction in the required number of parking spaces for Villa Esperanza Services, located at 2116 East Villa Street, within the Allen Station Transit-Oriented Development area. Villa Esperanza Services is a non-profit school serving children...
citywatchla.com
Another Chance to Stop the Glendale Biogas Project
Hopefully, a majority of the Councilmembers will oppose this purchase. Because once taxpayer money is spent it will be MUCH more difficult for Glendale to walk back from continuing down the path towards this irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars on a plan that will cost far more than any possible return.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
San Francisco Examiner
Guaranteed income programs spread in California and US
LOS ANGELES — Early in the pandemic, Alondra Barajas had a temporary job for the Census Bureau, doing phone work from the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her mother and four younger siblings. When that job ended in late 2020, she struggled to find employment. But Barajas learned from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
Antelope Valley Press
AV’s homeless population falls
PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first...
Luna picks up endorsements from primary opponents in LASD sheriff’s race
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has picked up endorsements from all of his June primary opponents in his bid to replace Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County Sheriff. Luna’s campaign announced Saturday that he has received endorsements from his seven primary opponents: LASD Lt. Eric Strong; LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo; LASD Sgt. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
beverlypress.com
Metro and transit operators union reach consensus
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has approved a new five-year contract agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, representing bus and rail operators and scheduling analysts. “[It was] a historic day for Metro and our union representing the men and women...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Comments / 0