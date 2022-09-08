ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood continues to appropriate funds received from American Rescue Plan Act

The city of Inglewood received $31 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and continues to appropriate funds totaling $10 million to the general fund. The Sept. 13 city council agenda shows $10 million will go into the general fund to replenish public sector revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on the Sept. 6 council agenda, the city used $3.3 million towards paying off past due balances owed by residents to the water department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theavtimes.com

California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
PALMDALE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides

When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
myburbank.com

Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population

Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Galperin
Person
Eric Garcetti
citywatchla.com

Another Chance to Stop the Glendale Biogas Project

Hopefully, a majority of the Councilmembers will oppose this purchase. Because once taxpayer money is spent it will be MUCH more difficult for Glendale to walk back from continuing down the path towards this irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars on a plan that will cost far more than any possible return.
GLENDALE, CA
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Guaranteed income programs spread in California and US

LOS ANGELES — Early in the pandemic, Alondra Barajas had a temporary job for the Census Bureau, doing phone work from the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her mother and four younger siblings. When that job ended in late 2020, she struggled to find employment. But Barajas learned from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Ladwp#Angelenos#The City Council#Guidehouse Inc
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV’s homeless population falls

PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlypress.com

Metro and transit operators union reach consensus

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has approved a new five-year contract agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, representing bus and rail operators and scheduling analysts. “[It was] a historic day for Metro and our union representing the men and women...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy