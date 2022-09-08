In the history of real estate in Northeast Los Angeles, seven homes have sold for more than $3 million. Most of these top-dollar homes are beautifully restored and remodeled examples of classic NELA architecture. But the $3 million-plus home in our slideshow this month — located on Live Oak in Eagle Rock — is new construction. In 2017, the developers paid $735,000 for a quaint 1913 Craftsman bungalow on the site (shown in the slideshow), tore it down and built the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home you see here. In addition to its sprawling 3,500 square feet, distinguishing features include the indoor-outdoor living area and the gorgeous saltwater pool. The home went on the market in June with an asking price of $3.25 million and sold in July for $3.05 million.

