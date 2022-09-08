Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees
Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent. Snap Inc– the parent company of Snapchat–recently laid off 20 percent of its workforce, a total of 1,300 jobs. Nearly a third of these terminated employees worked out of the company’s Santa Monica headquarters.
momsla.com
10+ Best Places to Buy Piñatas
Piñatas are a fun activity for a child’s birthday party. But why let the kids have all the fun? Adults like them too! You can find piñatas in every shape and size. And if you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, some businesses will create a custom piñata for you!
foxla.com
In Depth: Cannabis
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Dr. Ziva D Cooper, the Director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. Dr. Cooper talks to Hal about what the department does. She says that in addition to research into the benefits and dangers of cannabis products, they do outreach to help educate the public about the items they might find in a dispensary. Cooper talks to us about the variety of products that are now available and the different modes of administration.
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
foxla.com
Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles
LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues to appropriate funds received from American Rescue Plan Act
The city of Inglewood received $31 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and continues to appropriate funds totaling $10 million to the general fund. The Sept. 13 city council agenda shows $10 million will go into the general fund to replenish public sector revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on the Sept. 6 council agenda, the city used $3.3 million towards paying off past due balances owed by residents to the water department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boulevardsentinel.com
What $3 million+ can buy you in NELA
In the history of real estate in Northeast Los Angeles, seven homes have sold for more than $3 million. Most of these top-dollar homes are beautifully restored and remodeled examples of classic NELA architecture. But the $3 million-plus home in our slideshow this month — located on Live Oak in Eagle Rock — is new construction. In 2017, the developers paid $735,000 for a quaint 1913 Craftsman bungalow on the site (shown in the slideshow), tore it down and built the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home you see here. In addition to its sprawling 3,500 square feet, distinguishing features include the indoor-outdoor living area and the gorgeous saltwater pool. The home went on the market in June with an asking price of $3.25 million and sold in July for $3.05 million.
oc-breeze.com
Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival
The Aquarium of the Pacific will host its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022. This event celebrates indigenous maritime cultures in California and includes traditional music, dance, storytelling, and cultural craft demonstrations. Participants include members of the Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay tribes. American Indian artists will display and demonstrate cultural materials, such as basketry, items of adornment, and artifacts.
For First Time in Its History Television Academy’s 74th Emmy® Awards Governors Gala Presents Open-Air Extravaganza Under the Stars
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Television Academy today shared a glimpse behind the official Emmy ® Awards “Light Up the Night” after-party celebrations: Governors Gala, to be held Monday, Sept. 12, immediately following the awards telecast, as well as back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Gala events held Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005547/en/ Photo courtesy: Television Academy
foxla.com
Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
Black Former Daytime Show Photo Chief Sues Sony for Racial Discrimination
A lawsuit was filed by a Black former member of the "Days of Our Lives" daytime television production crew who alleges management did not adequately address his discrimination and harassment claims, then fired him based on allegations made by the set workers about whom he had complained.
oc-breeze.com
FBI returns 2,000-year-old Italian art that languished in a Los Angeles storage facility for decades
When Special Agent Allen Grove joined the FBI Art Crime Team, he never thought shipping and logistics would be part of the job. But that’s what it took for the team to return priceless artifacts—ones that may have been lost for as long as 100 years—back to their rightful home in Rome, Italy.
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
Comments / 0