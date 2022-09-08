Read full article on original website
5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s
Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
The FADER
G Herbo shares “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, announces new album
Chicago rapper G Herbo has announced his new album Survivor's Remorse with its lead single "Me, Myself & I" featuring New York's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new track continues on the path Herbo laid with his 2020 project PTSD, an album about wounds both physical and unseen, and how easy it is to get sidetracked on the road to healing.
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
The FADER
Song You Need: Yeat saves nu-metal on “Can’t stop it”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Modern rappers like to call themselves "rock stars," but the main inspirations that the most popular artists take from that iconography are the fashion and the mosh pits at their shows. Heavy metal band t-shirts, spiked hair, and a packed venue dripping in testosterone are the references more so than the contents of the albums themselves. These artists, decked out in rock star flair while adhering mostly to the rap sounds of the day, tend to overwhelm the more sonically adventurous acts like City Morgue, Ho99o9, and Denzel Curry who have a genuine appreciation for loud guitars and devilish angst.
“Tonight” [ft. Ezra Koenig]
If “Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig” is a shorthand for the prime of your life, let’s take it back to the summer of 2009 for a second. You’re at a house party, and it’s late enough that everyone’s splintered off into breakout drinking sessions. No one has bothered to change the “Indie Mix” that’s been playing all night, so “Lisztomania” and “1901” and “A-Punk” have spun at least five times and no one seems to mind. This scene is incomprehensible to someone who came of indie age in the mid-’90s, what with their 4-tracks and Drag City and hang-ups about pop radio. Oh, those things had their moment, but this is your time.
The FADER
Song You Need: Kelz doesn’t let his guard down on “Why”
“If I didn’t have to show my face to anybody, I never would. I would just let it talk through the music,” Kelz tells me. The East New York artist, who maintains that he’s 300 years old, prefers to keep things mysterious. To him, a major part of that is releasing music at his own pace and allowing it to naturally find people. Earlier this year Kelz released “Sinner,” an airy, from-the-heart account of growing up in a rough environment, that’s slowly captured an audience and appeared on OVO Sound Radio. In just over two minutes, he builds out a chilling world with his lyrics that flash from scene to scene. It’s like flipping through a photobook. Kelz’s restrained vocals call to mind singers like The Weeknd, who he says inspired some of his cadences and phrasing, and Brent Faiyaz whose delicate voices can feel as if they’re liable to drift away with the breeze. Premiering on The FADER today is Kelz’s follow-up single, “Why,” and its music video which was shot and directed by Zion Lewis and Crea.
Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
NME
Iggy Pop shares new collaborative EP with Belgian composer Catherine Graindorge
Iggy Pop has collaborated with Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge on a new EP – listen to ‘The Dictator’ below. The four-track collection was released on Friday (September 9) via the Glitterbeat label, and, as Graindorge explained, came to fruition after she sent off a speculative email to the rock legend.
Marlon Williams: My Boy review – channelling good vibes
The usually lovelorn New Zealander is sunny side up on an album that embraces his inner synth-pop heart-throb
Santigold Returns With ‘Spirituals’
After a four-year absence, Santigold has returned with her fourth studio album, Spirituals. On the surface, Spirituals is a solo effort devoid of features. Despite largely recording the album by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does include production contributions from SBTRKT, Boys Noize, Illangelo and Don McKinney. “There are...
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song
Award-winning musical artist John Legend wants to share some of the tricks of his trade with you. The pianist and vocalist teamed up with MasterClass to teach the art of songwriting. The class is 18 chapters, which dives into the details of the emotions and structure that go into some of his most successful songs.
Watch: Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Kane Brown released the album "Different Man" and a music video for the song "Thank God" featuring his wife, Katelyn Brown.
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch
The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
Complex
Asake’s ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ Album Is An Essential Listen
Asake, who is arguably the hottest breakout star from Nigeria this year, has dropped his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe—a 12-track offering featuring the hit singles “Peace Be Unto You”, “Terminator”, and the “Sungba” remix with Burna Boy. The singer-songwriter has...
classicfm.com
Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar
An impressive eight-handed arrangement of Michael Jackson’s 1983 hit, on a single instrument…. Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll and Alí Arango are internationally renowned guitarists who tour together as the Barcelona Guitar Trio. The trio bring the music of acclaimed composers of guitar music, such as Manuel de Falla,...
papermag.com
Quarterback 'Swerves' in With a Queer Anthem
Quarterback is back with the full-on queer R&B anthem “Swerve,” inspired by his experience dealing with internalized homophobia in a relationship. Over thumping bass and scattered metallic percussion, he unleashes his anger. The Canadian singer even worked with an all-queer cast and production team to morph the song...
The FADER
Internet radio station Worldwide FM to pause new broadcasts from next month
Online radio station Worldwide FM will stop broadcasting new shows with founder Gilles Peterson telling listeners to expect "a much more minimal service" from next month. The London-based station will keep its website and Mixcloud archive online with Peterson stating that he is working on a solution to the issues affecting the station.
The FADER
Britney Spears says “traumatic” conservatorship means she’s unlikely to play live again
Britney Spears claimed that she doesn't believe she will perform live again after staging shows under the conditions of her 13-year conservatorship left her "traumatized." The now-deleted Instagram post was seen by The Independent and Rolling Stone and shared a series of thoughts on her past career, including her belief that she only liked one of her music videos (2013's "Work Bitch") as well as commenting on live photographers and dancers.
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases September 9: Lewis Capaldi, Ari Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lewis Capaldi released his latest heartfelt single, "Forget Me," Kelly Clarkson joined Dolly Parton on a new rendition of "9 to 5" and Ari Lennox dropped her sophomore studio album, age/sex/location.
Stereogum
Otoboke Beaver – “Chu Chu Song”
Kyoto punks Otoboke Beaver released their debut album Itekoma Hits in 2019, and last May, they followed that up with Super Champon. Today, they’re sharing the first song they ever wrote — it’s called “Chu Chu Song,” and it’s definitely an oldie but a goodie. Otoboke Beaver originally broke it out in 2009 at live shows. More recently, it was only available to fans who helped fund their 2017 SXSW trip. As they note on their website, the band successfully raised £5800 using Campfire in Japan and Kickstarter outside Japan. Listen to “Chu Chu Song” below.
Comments / 0