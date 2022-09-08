ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Friday Faceoff: Who wins the big CU-Air Force game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday?

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHjOu_0hnneY8w00

Friday Faceoff: Who wins the big CU-Air Force game at Falcon Stadium Saturday?

Yet another reason why Air Force badly wants to sweep this two-game series with the CU Buffs: the Falcons carry a chip so big it wouldn’t fit inside one of those top-secret NORAD tunnels.

The other day I asked Falcons senior Isaac Cochran about his college recruiting process. His limited options included a half scholarship offer to William & Mary, an FCS program, he said, and walk-on offers from a few Division-I schools in the Carolinas and Virginia. And Air Force.

Think the Bolts have a bone to pick with the highly recruited Buffs across the line of scrimmage?

“It’s really important for me to play my best this game,” said Cochran, who’s now been part of a 10-win team, an 11-win team and the Top 25-good Falcons who will take the field on Saturday.

The key to this in-state grudge match has less to do with the Xs and Os and more to do with the mental side of the game. CU showed a locker room on edge in a loss to TCU. Meanwhile, Air Force is the swaggiest outfit in the state, brimming with confidence and certainty.

“The teams that didn’t recruit me, you’re going to get my best,” said Air Force’s Trey Taylor, who had the Ivy Leagues and Liberty as his suitors. “I’m going to show you why (they missed).”

No matter the outcome, Air Force-CU is the kind of matchup that should highlight every college ball season in Colorado. If ADs Nathan Pine (Air Force) and Rick George (CU) want to hook up at halftime, I will be more than happy to mediate another two-game series, say, in 2025-26.

Come on. Let’s make it happen! The pick here: Air Force 27, CU 17. Buffs cover, but no cigar.

Brent Briggeman, Colorado Springs Gazette sports editor

There is a kryptonite to Air Force’s offense, and Colorado’s defensive front has the size to unveil it.

When the Falcons find yards tough up the middle, things change. Look at last year’s game against Navy. The Falcons punted seven times and averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. The Midshipmen were dreadful on offense, so the Falcons won 23-3. But give an offense with CU’s talent the same volume of opportunities and the outcome will probably look different.

During Air Force’s current run of three wins in a row against teams from Power Five conferences, they have controlled time of possession by a ratio of nearly 2 to 1. By the Falcons formula, that almost always starts with yards and first downs gained up the middle.

That’s where Colorado’s defensive front comes into play.

The largest three defensive tackles for the Buffaloes average 320 pounds – including Colorado Springs native Jalen Sami (6-foot-6, 325). If Air Force’s offensive line (average of 285 pounds) isn’t able to create seams for fullback Brad Roberts, the safeties can back out of the box and keep the vision to prevent deep shots in the passing game or assist in the run game on the edges.

And if the chains aren’t moving, Air Force loses the late-game advantage it gains from facing a tired defense.

All of this is unlikely – there’s a reason the Falcons are favored by a Superman-like 17.5 points – but if the Buffaloes can be stout up front, a domino effect could result that could negate the aspects that make Air Force so good.

Still, I have Air Force winning 28-24 on a fun day at Falcon Stadium.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Air Force football lineup changes paid off quickly in victory over Colorado

A defensive position change paid dividends on the first snap on Saturday. Bo Richter, inserted into the starting lineup as a defensive end for the Falcons, threw Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout for a 3-yard loss to open the game. And Air Force’s tweaks – some by design, some by necessity – continued to pay off throughout the 41-10 victory over Colorado. Zac Larrier carried the ball on Air Force’s third...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Air Force feasts in historic 41-10 rout of CU Buffs at Falcon Stadium

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Dear Mrs. Calhoun: the Falcons politely request your now-famous mac ’n cheese if CU ever returns to Air Force in the next half-century. Pretty please. “Yes, sir,” burly fullback Brad Roberts said with a grin after his Falcons poured it on the CU Buffs 41-10 in pouring rain at Falcon Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Let’s see. Was it the coach’s wife who had the most fun...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Buffs lose their way in Falcon Stadium fog

The day was miserable, and I’m not even talking about the weather. In a brutal, harsh game and environment on a Saturday afternoon not fit for man or beast, Buffaloes or Falcons, Air Force vanquished Colorado. Air Force has rushed for 1,017 yards in its first two games. Nobody, especially CU, can run with the Ground Force. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Air Force hammers Colorado 41-10 in first meeting in Falcon Stadium since 1974

This wasn’t Air Force at its best, but in many ways it was Air Force at its essence. The Falcons were clumsy at times. They were non-existent in the passing game. Yet they clobbered Colorado 41-10 in the first meeting between the teams at Falcon Stadium since 1974, and they did it in large part behind a player Colorado never wanted. Fullback Brad Roberts rumbled for a game-high 174 yards...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
The Denver Gazette

Breaking down the Troy Calhoun-to-Nebraska talk as the Air Force coach again has the rumor mill spinning

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s name is being floated by numerous national outlets as a candidate for the job at Nebraska. The knee-jerk response makes sense when considering... Calhoun currently runs a style of offense that would appeal to nostalgic Cornhuskers fans hurting for a return to the glory days.He has NFL coaching experience that bolsters his rèsumè yet has been stable and consistent at the college level — spending...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
247Sports

Remarks made during Colorado's press conference, following loss at Air Force

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, offensive lineman Casey Roddick and defensive lineman Jalen Sami fielded questions from the media following the Buffaloes' 41-10 loss at Air Force... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening statement. “Tough day for us. Obviously it was a disappointing performance. We didn't play well, we didn't play...
The Denver Gazette

Shrout struggles in first start behind center; QB competition stays open

J.T. Shrout’s first start at Colorado didn’t go as planned. The sophomore transfer from Tennessee completed five of 21 pass attempts for 51 yards and an interception as the Buffaloes fell 41-10 to Air Force on Saturday. The Buffaloes mustered just 162 total yards as Air Force outscored them 21-0 in the second half. “There were some good things and some not good things,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “We...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Falcon Stadium#American Football#College Football#Cu Air Force#Norad#William Mary#Fcs#Tcu#Air Force#Air Force Cu
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE | Air Force football vs. Colorado

Air Force needed just three plays to take an early lead over Colorado. The Falcons, who lead 10-0 after one quarter, scored on a 14-yard Brad Roberts run on their first offensive snap. Colorado had the ball first but took a loss on the first play, then fumbled on the second when quarterback J.T. Shrout fumbled a shotgun snap and Christopher Herrera recovered. Air Force leads 107-24 in total yards through the first quarter. Colorado is making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974. Follow the action live as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman provides update via the Twitter feed below. The Gazette has provided extensive leadup coverage to the game. Catch up by clicking the links below the Twitter feed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics

Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music. In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band. Above all, Roth is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
99.9 The Point

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy