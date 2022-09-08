Friday Faceoff: Who wins the big CU-Air Force game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday?

Friday Faceoff: Who wins the big CU-Air Force game at Falcon Stadium Saturday?

Yet another reason why Air Force badly wants to sweep this two-game series with the CU Buffs: the Falcons carry a chip so big it wouldn’t fit inside one of those top-secret NORAD tunnels.

The other day I asked Falcons senior Isaac Cochran about his college recruiting process. His limited options included a half scholarship offer to William & Mary, an FCS program, he said, and walk-on offers from a few Division-I schools in the Carolinas and Virginia. And Air Force.

Think the Bolts have a bone to pick with the highly recruited Buffs across the line of scrimmage?

“It’s really important for me to play my best this game,” said Cochran, who’s now been part of a 10-win team, an 11-win team and the Top 25-good Falcons who will take the field on Saturday.

The key to this in-state grudge match has less to do with the Xs and Os and more to do with the mental side of the game. CU showed a locker room on edge in a loss to TCU. Meanwhile, Air Force is the swaggiest outfit in the state, brimming with confidence and certainty.

“The teams that didn’t recruit me, you’re going to get my best,” said Air Force’s Trey Taylor, who had the Ivy Leagues and Liberty as his suitors. “I’m going to show you why (they missed).”

No matter the outcome, Air Force-CU is the kind of matchup that should highlight every college ball season in Colorado. If ADs Nathan Pine (Air Force) and Rick George (CU) want to hook up at halftime, I will be more than happy to mediate another two-game series, say, in 2025-26.

Come on. Let’s make it happen! The pick here: Air Force 27, CU 17. Buffs cover, but no cigar.

Brent Briggeman, Colorado Springs Gazette sports editor

There is a kryptonite to Air Force’s offense, and Colorado’s defensive front has the size to unveil it.

When the Falcons find yards tough up the middle, things change. Look at last year’s game against Navy. The Falcons punted seven times and averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. The Midshipmen were dreadful on offense, so the Falcons won 23-3. But give an offense with CU’s talent the same volume of opportunities and the outcome will probably look different.

During Air Force’s current run of three wins in a row against teams from Power Five conferences, they have controlled time of possession by a ratio of nearly 2 to 1. By the Falcons formula, that almost always starts with yards and first downs gained up the middle.

That’s where Colorado’s defensive front comes into play.

The largest three defensive tackles for the Buffaloes average 320 pounds – including Colorado Springs native Jalen Sami (6-foot-6, 325). If Air Force’s offensive line (average of 285 pounds) isn’t able to create seams for fullback Brad Roberts, the safeties can back out of the box and keep the vision to prevent deep shots in the passing game or assist in the run game on the edges.

And if the chains aren’t moving, Air Force loses the late-game advantage it gains from facing a tired defense.

All of this is unlikely – there’s a reason the Falcons are favored by a Superman-like 17.5 points – but if the Buffaloes can be stout up front, a domino effect could result that could negate the aspects that make Air Force so good.

Still, I have Air Force winning 28-24 on a fun day at Falcon Stadium.