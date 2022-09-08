Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale
This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
Big Plans for Delta Colorado’s 1 of 6 Historic Egyptian Theatre
A historic theatre in Delta, Colorado is for sale, and a prospective buyer has huge plans for the venue. See what's in store for Western Colorado's Egyptian Theatre. The Egyptian Theatre at 452 Main Street in Delta, along with its counterpart, the Tru Vu Drive In, went up for sale earlier in 2022. As it turns out, a buyer with an extensive background in music production plans to take the reins.
Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado
A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself. Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in...
Lies We Tell Ourselves In Grand Junction To Get Through The Day
Are you struggling to get through each day? If it's any consolation, you're not alone. Here's a sample of the lies we tell ourselves in Grand Junction in hopes they'll carry us through. I asked on Facebook, "What is a lie you tell yourself to get through the day?" Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir
Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names
Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
Grand Junction Colorado Concerts and Events Happening In September
Summer may be winding down, but the Grand Valley is buzzing in September with concerts and special events. September is one of the busiest months of the year when it comes to concerts and special events in Grand Junction. Don't even think about slowing down. The Big Three and So...
Grand Junction Confectionery Takes Deliciousness National On QVC
The video above aired yesterday on national television. Were you aware this incredibly popular Grand Junction, Colorado business is frequently featured nationally on QVC?. Yesterday, August 31, 2022, the following image went out on Enstrom Candies' official Facebook page:. It's no secret I've spent a significant percentage of my life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Junction’s Favorite Ways to Enjoy Fresh Colorado Peaches
The Colorado peach harvest season is in full swing, and during the last weeks of summer, we are sure to enjoy this year's peaches now being sold on many street corners in Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. What is your favorite way to eat a peach? Do you like it...
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
Take a Look at This 113-Year-Old Fruita Farmhouse for Sale
This 113-year-old farmhouse that sits on over half an acre was just recently listed in Fruita. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms inside and plenty of storage space outside. The western Colorado house was previously used as a vacation rental and maybe you could too. The farmhouse was built...
LOOK: Awesome CAVU Landing of EA-18G Growler in Grand Junction
Are you ready to view a different perspective for the approach to Grand Junction Regional Airport? Check out footage recorded three days ago from the cockpit of an EA-18G on approach to Grand Junction, Colorado. Slightly Different Perspective of Grand Junction, Colorado. Check out the video, and try to keep...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
Colorado Flu Season May Start Earlier and Be More Severe This Year
As we say goodbye to summer in Colorado, we say hello to fall and all that comes with it - including the flu season. Typically the flu season starts around Thanksgiving and then peaks in December or January. This year things could be different according to Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth. Based on the pattern set in Australia, which was an earlier than normal flu season, Barron told the Denver Post that Colorado's flu season may begin to blossom in late October or early November.
Disturbing Trend: 12 Mesa County Deaths Attributed To Illicit Fentanyl In 2022
The Grand Junction Police Department is warning the Grand Junction community about the distribution of dangerous fentanyl pills in Mesa County. In the last two weeks, some 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized in Mesa County. These have been referred to as "blues" and "rainbows." According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the country. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses and 66% of those deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA reports drug poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0