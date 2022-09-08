Mamas of teenagers: you’ll be “cool” again soon, I promise. To young children, it doesn’t get cooler than your mom. She takes you neat places, makes you all your favorite foods, and is your favorite person in the whole world. My mom has always been my safe landing space and I’ve always loved her more than words can explain, but I’d be lying if I said I don’t remember what I was like as a teenager. Moody, a little self-centered (OK, a lot), and my mom was definitely not someone I wanted to hang out with all the time.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO