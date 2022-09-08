Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
How to 'quiet quit,' from a former teacher who did it for 2 years so she could enjoy a better life while still getting a paycheck
Maggie Perkins prefers the term "quiet working" to "quiet quitting," saying she was still engaged in her job but decided she wouldn't work overtime.
Dad Praised for Telling New Wife She Comes Second to His Daughter: 'Insult'
The father admitted that the comment left his wife upset and crying after an argument with his 14-year-old daughter.
Teen Praised for Refusing to Babysit Cousin's Baby While Dad Has 'Day Off'
The dad's parents are "conservative" and think he "shouldn't be bathing a kid or changing his diaper" while his wife is away.
KIDS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Telling Sister-in-Law Her Baby's Age Is Wrong Backed: 'Correct Me'
"Your child is not 6 months until the 10th. You are incorrect," one user said.
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister
Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.
Grandmother Takes Grandchildren Out of Will. They're Still Demanding Inheritance 23 Years Later
A frustrated woman who goes only by the name of "Velma" told Newsweek that before her mother died, she took Velma's three children out of her will. The grandmother was disappointed that her grandkids didn't spend more time with her, especially after she was placed in a nursing home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband Tells Wife His Daughter Is More Important Than Her, Says She Always “Comes First”
The bond between a teenager and her stepmother is often tense at times. Ultimately, a teenage girl's relationship with her stepmother will be formed by the unique characteristics of both parties involved. Generally speaking, if the stepmom is able to provide a loving and supportive environment, the teenager is more likely to react favorably.
Couple Slammed for Calling Son's Wife Autistic, Telling Her to 'Seek Help'
"Just because she doesn't share the same interests as you doesn't mean she's a little off," one user commented. "She's awkward and shy? She must be autistic?"
Someecards
Bride asks if she's wrong to be mad brother skipped wedding for birth of his daughter.
Wanting your family to attend your wedding is normal. Expecting them to miss the birth of their child to attend your wedding on the other hand... Reddit user u/throwaway22181702 was livid that her brother missed her wedding day because he wanted to witness his daughter's birth instead. Now, she's asking...
Dad Slammed for Questioning Cost of Daughter's 'Colossal Mess' at Church
"I would have been mortified and would have paid them double already," one commenter chimed in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Single Mom Backed for Banning Friend Bringing 7-Year-Old to 'Adult Evening'
"I reiterated I'd prefer it to be an adult only evening and that I'd love her to be there and said I'd pay for the babysitter," the mom said.
My husband refuses to be in the delivery room with me while I give birth – his reasons are ridiculous
AS we're sure all mums will agree, going into labour can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience. So it goes without saying that most women obviously want a loved one by their side for some much-needed support throughout it all... right?. Well one mum-to-be is currently faced with the prospect...
Debate as Dad of 3 Makes Eldest Son Sole Inheritor of House: 'Only Right'
The man says his ex-wife revisited his will and that she was angry when she discovered her two children will not get any share of the home.
Mom Furious With Husband for Not Wanting Their Baby in Bed Sparks Debate
Unintentional falls were the leading cause of nonfatal injuries among kids in the U.S. aged 4 and younger from 2000 to 2015.
herviewfromhome.com
To the Mom of Teens: One Day They’ll Come Back To You
Mamas of teenagers: you’ll be “cool” again soon, I promise. To young children, it doesn’t get cooler than your mom. She takes you neat places, makes you all your favorite foods, and is your favorite person in the whole world. My mom has always been my safe landing space and I’ve always loved her more than words can explain, but I’d be lying if I said I don’t remember what I was like as a teenager. Moody, a little self-centered (OK, a lot), and my mom was definitely not someone I wanted to hang out with all the time.
Someecards
Parents ask if they were wrong to hide teenage daughter's autism from her.
Having a neurodivergent child is difficult, but is it ever okay to hide their diagnosis from them? When these parents want to protect their daughter by waiting to tell her about her autism, and then get called out for it, they take to the popular Reddit forum to ask:. "AITA...
KIDS・
Woman Cheered for Dumping Boyfriend Over 'Weird and Embarrassing' Comment
"As her boyfriend, you should be the last person making her feel judged," said one reply on the viral Reddit post.
Man Refuses to 'Help' Raise Children After Messy Divorce
Is there a right way to navigate family relationships after divorce?. Divorce is a heartbreaking reality, but unfortunately, it happens in about 40% of marriages in the US. And of these couples that choose to separate, ⅓ of them will have children, causing even more trauma to ripple through a family.
Comments / 0