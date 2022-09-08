ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

Related
coloradoboulevard.net

PUSD School Celebrates Name Change

Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Dennis Robinson: Lending Voice to Legacy

These were the words spoken by my grandfather, Matthew “Mack” Robinson upon returning home from the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Many white Olympians who returned to their hometowns (some as decorated athletes and some not) were greeted with parades. My grandfather, who was one of 19 Black American athletes to represent the U.S., returned to Pasadena with a silver medal in hand, and was simply greeted with a broom to sweep the city’s streets — the same streets where his celebratory parade should have taken place.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Education
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
pasadenanow.com

Council to Vote on Appointment Process to Fill Vacancy in District 3

The City Council will adopt a framework for the upcoming City Council interview and appointment process to fill the District 3 vacancy left by the death of John J. Kennedy. According to a city staff report, on September 2 an ad hoc committee of Mayor Gordo and Councilmembers Tyron Hampton, Steve Madison, and Jess Rivas met to discuss the appointment process for filling the vacancy.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Education Law#Misinformation#K12#Op Ed#School Board#Pusd
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Bullpen: City Council Returns

After a lengthy break, the City Council returns on Monday. The City Council will vote to ratify the Monkeypox local emergency proclamation. The local emergency allows the City Manager to take a host of steps to ensure public safety. This one is a no-brainer and should pass easily. The second...
PASADENA, CA
lbccviking.com

Cafeteria crisis on LBCC’s campus

Long Beach City College started off the 2022 fall semester with the added pressure to find alternative food services in the wake of S&B Foods dissolving their contract with the school immediately. The contract termination was revealed to LBCC only two weeks ago and resulted in the closure of the...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council to Appoint New District 3 Councilmember Later This Month

The City Council will appoint the new District 3 Councilmember in a special meeting on Sept. 29. The new councilmember will fill the vacancy created by the death of John J. Kennedy in July. “Following a query on availability, the full City Council confirmed its availability to attend a special...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

“Water is Life” Student Art Calendar Winners

MWD Student Art Contest Winner (Click on image to enlarge) Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is pleased to announce Clayton Choi’s artwork will be included in the 2023 Metropolitan Water District “Water is Life” Student Art Calendar. Clayton is in Kindergarten at La Cañada Elementary School. The artwork is amongst thirty-seven featured in the calendar submitted from six counties in southern California. Twenty-six water agencies throughout Southern California participated in the art contest with hundreds of submissions.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
pasadenanow.com

City to Consider Use of Vacant U.S. Forest Buildings

The City Council will vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna Watershed Park that have been vacant since 2004 and have fallen into disrepair. The Annex buildings were re-acquired as part of $1.2 million, 30-acre property purchase from the Metropolitan...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population

Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

Monday is the Final Day of Interviews for the 2023 Royal Court

The first round of interviews with eager Rose Queen hopefuls is set to wrap up today after the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association’s Queen and Court Committee met scores of local young women at Tournament House on Saturday. During the interviews, each applicant is given 15 seconds to answer...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy