UTLA Blasts LAUSD's Latest Offer as `Insulting and Negligible'
United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing about 34,000 employees in the Los Angeles Unified School District, blasted the district's latest contract proposal Friday as "insulting and negligible."
PUSD School Celebrates Name Change
Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
Guest Opinion | Dennis Robinson: Lending Voice to Legacy
These were the words spoken by my grandfather, Matthew “Mack” Robinson upon returning home from the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Many white Olympians who returned to their hometowns (some as decorated athletes and some not) were greeted with parades. My grandfather, who was one of 19 Black American athletes to represent the U.S., returned to Pasadena with a silver medal in hand, and was simply greeted with a broom to sweep the city’s streets — the same streets where his celebratory parade should have taken place.
Former Orange County Public Health Officer Could Be Named Interim Public Health Officer of Pasadena
Dr. Eric G. Handler, who served as Orange County Public Health Officer for 13 years before retiring in 2019, has been recommended by the Pasadena Health Department to lead the Department during Public Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh’s. one-year fellowship leave for a program at the National Academy of...
Council to Vote on Appointment Process to Fill Vacancy in District 3
The City Council will adopt a framework for the upcoming City Council interview and appointment process to fill the District 3 vacancy left by the death of John J. Kennedy. According to a city staff report, on September 2 an ad hoc committee of Mayor Gordo and Councilmembers Tyron Hampton, Steve Madison, and Jess Rivas met to discuss the appointment process for filling the vacancy.
District 3 Council Applicant Smith Concerned About African-American Migration Out of Pasadena
Sent questions to the applicants seeking the District 3 seat last week. Below are the answers provided by Pastor Lucious Smith. Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones have qualified for the seat left vacant by the death of John Kennedy in July. The City Council is scheduled to fill the...
An online petition has surfaced regarding an incident at the 2022 graduation ceremony
An online petition supporting LBCC’s part-time professor and counselor, Kashara Moore, claims a wrongful proposal of dismissal has been given after a visible dispute broke out onstage during the 2022 commencement ceremony between the professor and a student. The petition, created by LBCC faculty member Annahita Mahdavi West, states...
Council 3 Applicant Lamar Says Housing is Biggest Issue Facing District 3, City
Pasadena Now sent questions to the applicants seeking the District 3 seat last week. So far, only Brandon Lamar and Pastor Lucious Smith have responded. Justin Jones and Flavio Andrade, to date, have not responded. Jones, Lamar and Smith have qualified for the seat left vacant by the death of...
Monday Morning Bullpen: City Council Returns
After a lengthy break, the City Council returns on Monday. The City Council will vote to ratify the Monkeypox local emergency proclamation. The local emergency allows the City Manager to take a host of steps to ensure public safety. This one is a no-brainer and should pass easily. The second...
Cafeteria crisis on LBCC’s campus
Long Beach City College started off the 2022 fall semester with the added pressure to find alternative food services in the wake of S&B Foods dissolving their contract with the school immediately. The contract termination was revealed to LBCC only two weeks ago and resulted in the closure of the...
Council to Appoint New District 3 Councilmember Later This Month
The City Council will appoint the new District 3 Councilmember in a special meeting on Sept. 29. The new councilmember will fill the vacancy created by the death of John J. Kennedy in July. “Following a query on availability, the full City Council confirmed its availability to attend a special...
“Water is Life” Student Art Calendar Winners
MWD Student Art Contest Winner (Click on image to enlarge) Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is pleased to announce Clayton Choi’s artwork will be included in the 2023 Metropolitan Water District “Water is Life” Student Art Calendar. Clayton is in Kindergarten at La Cañada Elementary School. The artwork is amongst thirty-seven featured in the calendar submitted from six counties in southern California. Twenty-six water agencies throughout Southern California participated in the art contest with hundreds of submissions.
Backed by $230.5 Million in Metro Money, City Committee Reviews 19 Possible New Transit Projects for Pasadena
Pasadena’s Department of Transportation has come up with a list of 19 projects – with 11 of them identified as “top priority” – which could be constructed around Pasadena with Metro money freed up after a Gold Line overpass above California Blvd. was nixed. The...
LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement
Staff at Long Beach City College say they're worried one of their colleagues could be fired over accusations that a student was elbowed on stage at commencement. The post LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement appeared first on Long Beach Post.
City to Consider Use of Vacant U.S. Forest Buildings
The City Council will vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna Watershed Park that have been vacant since 2004 and have fallen into disrepair. The Annex buildings were re-acquired as part of $1.2 million, 30-acre property purchase from the Metropolitan...
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population
Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
City Hearing Officer Approves Permit Allowing Reduction of Parking Spaces for Villa Esperanza Services
City Hearing Officer Paul Novak has approved the Minor Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a reduction in the required number of parking spaces for Villa Esperanza Services, located at 2116 East Villa Street, within the Allen Station Transit-Oriented Development area. Villa Esperanza Services is a non-profit school serving children...
Monday is the Final Day of Interviews for the 2023 Royal Court
The first round of interviews with eager Rose Queen hopefuls is set to wrap up today after the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association’s Queen and Court Committee met scores of local young women at Tournament House on Saturday. During the interviews, each applicant is given 15 seconds to answer...
