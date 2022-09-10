ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

"The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said. "We are providing them peer support, we are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses."

Authorities on the scene after a woman was killed in a domestic attack in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street in San Carlos, Sept. 8, 2022.

Soon after, deputies said the suspect returned to the scene and was detained. The suspect -- later identified by the sheriff's office as Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, age 33 -- was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

Friends identified the victim as 25-year-old Karina Castro.

On Friday they spelled her name in candles at a makeshift memorial outside the apartment complex where she lived.

Adrienne Murray said she's close with the Castro's mother.

A makeshift memorial outside the San Carlos home of Karina Castro who was brutally murdered on Thursday.

"What a sweet girl. She didn't deserve this mess. She had two little children, struggling every day like the rest of us," Murray said. "And her boyfriend wasn't bad looking, nice, it seemed like they got along, but they didn't."

She said Castro was outside her car when her boyfriend approached.

"She was putting (her children) in her car and raised her head -- and he cut her head off and her children saw everything,"  Murray said.

Murray said Landaeta would constantly threaten the victim. Moments before her murder, Landaeta sent her a text. Murray said the victim's mother saw the texts after Castro's death and her phone is in the hands of authorities.

"He sent her a text -- so she's got the text on her phone -- that he was going to literally behead her if she didn't cancel the restraining order or something like that,"  Murray said.

Castro's friends say they used to spend time with the couple.

"We all used to be mutual friends," said Michael Range of Redwood City.

"We all hung out -- all of our kids hung out. Any of us would never expect anything like this, to be honest, so we're all at a loss for words. Can't really speak right now but RIP," said Vanessa Cortes of Redwood City.

Allen said the woman was killed by a "stabbing instrument" but said the weapon has not been found. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brandt of the San Mateo County sheriff's office by calling 650-333-8195 or emailing dbrandt@smcgov.org.

Kathy Wayne
5d ago

So, there were people watching this? With California's convoluted concealed carry laws, nobody had a gun on them to stop this mayham? Concealed carry can save lives folks.

Jillian Hagle
5d ago

Omg this is absolutely horrible to read, I'm so glad that the police got the suspect & I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison!! Sending prayers good vibes & love to the family & friends of the victim 🙏🏻🙏🏻💗💗

Anti-Pinko
5d ago

Jeez, what an awful way to go, and she has children, no less. My heartfelt sympathy to her family and those who witnessed something so terrible. Speaking of witnesses, you know what might have stopped this brutal murder? A firearm. People can and should do more than watch.

CBS San Francisco

Knife-wielding woman suspected of attacking man in Petaluma park arrested

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a woman early Wednesday who allegedly attacked a man with a knife in Lucchesi Park the prior evening, according to authorities.Police said on Tuesday at around 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted stabbing on the south side of the park.  The victim, a 30-year male, told officers he was lying on the ground near the park's community center when a female ran around the building yelling obscenities waving a kitchen knife.  The victim said the female suspect made a slashing motion at him, so used a nearby bicycle to keep...
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

40-year-old man killed in Pinole shooting, suspect sought

PINOLE – Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a parking lot in Pinole Wednesday morning.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road after reports of gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.In a statement Wednesday evening, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Lamont Carter of Pinole. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. An investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dean of Pinole Police at 510-724-1111.
PINOLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of woman in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in East Oakland last week.On September 7, officers were called to the 9700 block of D Street where they found 22-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez-Cermeno on the street suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.On Tuesday Oakland police said in a press statement that officers arrested Jose Guardadolara for the homicide. The 21-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested that same day less than half a mile away on the 1200 block of 90th Ave. The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Guardadolara was charged with Rodriguez-Cermeno's murder.Oakland police said the suspect and the victim knew one another. No additional information was immediately available.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gilroy police arrest 2 drivers following separate fatal hit-and-runs

GILROY – Police in Gilroy arrested suspected drivers in two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed pedestrians earlier this week.The first crash was reported about 8:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way.A gray or charcoal-colored SUV, later determined to a silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee, reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, Gilroy police said.Emergency crews responded and began first aid but the pedestrian, a Gilroy man, died at the scene. His name was not released. The suspected driver, 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu, turned himself into police on Wednesday morning, police said.Shingu was booked...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors convict East Palo Alto man in 2011 murder case

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) –  Prosecutors succeeded in convicting a 31-year-old man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA charges 12-year-old boy for accidental shooting at Oakland school

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Prosecutors charged a 12-year-old boy who police say wounded a fellow student last month at an Oakland school after accidentally firing a gun he brought to campus, authorities said.The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors did not specify what they boy was charged with, saying they couldn't discuss the case because it involves a minor.The 13-year-old boy wounded in the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy was treated at a hospital and later released, the department said.Police said the 12-year-old suspect ran away after firing the weapon but was quickly taken into custody and booked at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm and other weapons charges.The shooting took place in an open quad area at the school, which both boys attended, authorities said. The gun was recovered.The school, which has about 750 students in grades six to 12, was evacuated but reopened the following day with counselors available to students and staff.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SUV driver sought after pedestrian killed in Gilroy hit-and-run

GILROY – Police in Gilroy are searching for the driver of a SUV after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision Monday night.Shortly before 9 p.m., police received calls of a collision involving a pedestrian near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. Officers, along with firefighters and medics, responded to the scene and gave the victim first aid.Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as an adult male and Gilroy resident. His name has not been released.The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Wren Avenue from El Cerrito Way. Police describe the vehicle as a gray or charcoal-colored SUV with front-end damage.Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have surveillance video of the vehicle around the time of the collision.Anyone with information is asked to reach Officer Julio Romero by calling 408-846-0523. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.
CBS San Francisco

Midday shooting in East Oakland sends 2 to hospital

OAKLAND – Two people were shot Wednesday morning in East Oakland, the city's second shooting involving multiple victims in as many days, police said. Multiple calls to dispatchers came in about 11:53 a.m. to report a shooting near Avenal and Bancroft avenues.Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid and took the woman to a hospital, police said. Another victim in the shooting was taken by others or drove to a hospital. Both victims were in stable condition, according to police. Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at 92nd and Peach Street in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man sought in indecent exposure case at Mountain View pharmacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View have released photos of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman while shopping at a pharmacy over the Labor Day holiday weekend.According to officers, the incident took place at the Walgreens pharmacy on the 100 block of El Camino Real around 5:40 a.m. on September 4. The victim told police she was shopping when the suspect approached her in one of the aisles. While looking at merchandise, the woman said the man spoke to her briefly before exposing himself to her.Police said the man purchased several items with cash and left the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape

OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Human remains found in San Bruno those of missing woman Lorie Esposito

SAN BRUNO -- The remains of a woman found in San Bruno last month have been positively identified as those of Lorie Esposito, a San Bruno woman missing since 2019.In a press statement Tuesday, San Bruno police said the utility crew discovered the remains crew on August 29 in a wooded area next to the Shelter Creek apartment complex where she lived on the 700 block of Shelter Creek Lane.The county coroner's office later made the determination that the remains were those of Esposito. The 61-year-old was reported missing in December of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the coroner's office and the police department. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.Anyone with any information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100 or email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. 
SAN BRUNO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

4 injured in shooting, crash in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said.Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street in the city's Castlemont neighborhood. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times. Two of the victims were inside a home when they were wounded, police said. Both are Oakland residents. The other two victims turned up at a hospital, according to police. One is from Oakland and the other from Richmond. All four victims were in stable condition following the shooting, police said. Police were investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fleeing catalytic converter theft suspects injure police officer in San Francisco; 1 arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A police officer investigating a catalytic converter theft early Monday was injured after being hit by the suspects' car in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said. The theft was reported about 5:08 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that someone had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to a release from police. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area of Larkin and Chestnut streets. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m.  Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425,  or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police patrol cars targeted by catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department has become the latest victims of rampant catalytic-converter theft in the Bay Area. Mission Local reported Tuesday that a total of four department vehicles were hit this week near the department's Special Operations Bureau at 17th and De Haro streets in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.SFPD said the thefts were discovered Monday afternoon and likely happened either Sunday night or in the early morning hours Monday.Thefts of catalytic converters have hit record highs in the Bay Area over the past two years, according to insurance industry data. Under cover of the night,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco teen suspects will be tried as adults only for heinous crimes

SAN FRANCISCO  -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled her juvenile justice policy Tuesday, limiting the filling of adult charges against teens only in cases that involve "heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community."Jenkins will also be establishing a Juvenile Review Team as part of her office's process of determining whether cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds should be elevated to adult criminal proceedings."History has made it clear that juveniles of color have been disproportionately charged as adults in the American criminal justice system," Jenkins said in a news release. "This is something that we must correct by always presuming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hit-and-run kills person in wheelchair in Santa Cruz; driver arrested for DUI

SANTA CRUZ – Authorities have arrested a woman on felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man in a wheelchair in Santa Cruz over the weekend.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place in the area of Captiola Road and 7th Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.Officers said the victim, who was in a motorized wheelchair, was attempting to cross Capitola Road and entered the roadway when she was struck a driver in a 1999 Mercedes-Benz. The driver fled the scene headed westbound.The victim, identified as a 69-year-old man from Santa Cruz, was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for life-threatening injuries and later died. His name has not been released.Police found the Mercedes abandoned on a nearby street.Following an investigation, CHP officers arrested the driver at her home in Santa Cruz early Monday morning. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Thompson, has been booked on charges of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.It was not immediately known when Thompson would appear in court on the charges.
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police arrest two suspected thieves who targeted beauty stores

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested two men Sunday they said were believed to be part of a group preying on Bay Area beauty stores.For the second time in less than a month, both the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Ulta Beauty stores were targeted by thieves Sunday. At 11:32 a.m. Petaluma police received a call from Ulta Beauty at 401 Kenilworth Drive, saying three suspects entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. The suspects then fled and were spotted getting into what was described as a silver sedan missing a headlight. Responding officers couldn't find the vehicle...
PETALUMA, CA
