Walker season 3: next episode promo and everything we know about the crime drama

The CW found a hit on their hands with the debut of the hit series Walker . Although, this isn’t a complete shocker as the series is a reboot of the hit series Walker Texas Ranger and is fronted by Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki.

As the show is now in its third season and the spinoff, Walker Independence , is debuting its freshman season, viewers can expect to see a lot of Walkers this fall.

Here’s everything we know about Walker season 3.

When is the next episode of Walker season 3?

Walker is off to a fantastic start so far in its third season.

The next new episode titled "Wild Horses Couldn't Drag Me Away" airs on Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. Here is the episode synopsis:

"Walker, Cassie and Captain James team up to put Trey through the final stages of his training, a 'Rangers hell-week' that will ensure he’s ready to join the ranks of the elite organization, but it’s not only Trey who is put to the test. Walker hasn’t worked with Cassie in weeks and both struggle to get their partnership back in sync."

Check out the episode promo.

Walker season 3 cast

The main cast members are all back in the fold for season 3. With that said, leading the bunch is Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker. Padalecki launched into superstardom playing Dean Forester in the hit series the Gilmore Girls . Since then he has been featured in House of Wax , 2019’s Friday the 13th and of course, 15 seasons of Supernatural.

Below you’ll find the full list of the main cast:

Jared Padalecki ( Supernatural ) as Cordell Walker

Keegan Allen ( Pretty Little Liars ) as Liam Walker

Molly Hagan ( Jane the Virgin ) as Abeline Walker

Violet Brinson ( The Comey Rule ) as Stella Walker

Coby Bell ( SEAL Team ) as Captain Larry James

Jeff Pierre ( Shameless ) as Trey Barnett

Mitch Pileggi ( Supergirl ) as Bonham Walker

Odette Annable ( Supergirl ) as Geri Broussard

Kale Culley ( NCIS ) as August Walker

What is Walker season 3 about?

Jared Padalecki in Walker (Image credit: The CW)

Viewers will recall that a number of things occurred in the season 2 finale. For example, Geri and Cordell finally got Gale to admit to murdering Marv after staging a fight, Cordell rescued an unconscious Gale from a fire and the Walkers finally got their ranch back. There was also that minor confession from Denise that she was responsible for cutting Cordell’s saddle.

Elsewhere in the episode, Geri told Cordell they still couldn’t be together for the time being, Captain James offered Trey a position as a Texas Ranger and Liam decided to dedicate his time to the ranch. Oh, and we can’t forget that by the end of the season finale, Cordell was kidnapped by people in a mysterious van. It would seem there are quite a few storylines to be explored in the upcoming slate of new episodes.

Walker season 3 trailer

Check out the Walker trailer below. Walker is still in quite a bit of danger.

How to watch Walker season 3

Walker is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television station. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 5 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV , Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on The CW app . The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.