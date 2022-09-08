Read full article on original website
Lima News
New sign honors New Bremen hometown baseball legends
NEW BREMEN — Pride and inspiration. Those two things were the main driving force in the newest sign outside New Bremen honoring two hometown legends, Theodore “Whitey” Guese and Albert “Mac” Huenke that was unveiled at the outskirts of the village Saturday. Family and friends...
peakofohio.com
Pirates, Chiefs, Indians handle business - HS Football Week 4 results
Warren Shockey and Walker Whitaker had 2 TDs apiece. Simon Godwin hauled in a 61-yard TD reception. BHS: Riley Neer - 84 yards rushing and 4 rushing touchdowns. Tavien St. Clair - 155 yards passing, including a 13-yard TD to Collin Deitsch. Kailyn Organ, Sullivan Ashcraft, and Alex Caudill each...
miamivalleytoday.com
Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship
TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday. Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine. He added a...
Lima News
High school football: Blocked punt return gives Wapakoneta victory against Van Wert
WAPAKONETA – Van Wert was 12 seconds away from victory. Wapak’s Jordan Schneider picked a blocked punt out of the air and returned it 35 yards for a TD to lift Wapak to a stunning 20-19 victory over Van Wert Friday at Wapak’s Harmon Stadium. “I saw...
hometownstations.com
Celebration of life held to honor Lima native William White
William White was a beloved figure in Lima, and a celebration of life was held today to honor his impact. White passed away in late July after a six-year battle with ALS. He was a former Lima Senior football player who went on to play for Ohio State. From there, he went on to play for the NFL for 11 years. The service included touching tributes from friends and family members along with worship songs. White's son tells us his father was a man of faith, and everyone can take some wisdom from his legacy.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset
The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
Lima News
John Grindrod: Drawing a friendship line from present to past
When it comes to acts of kindness, there are indeed so many ways positively to impact others. My friend for the last several decades, Harry Johnson, and I almost daily swap texts as a means to stay connected to bridge the gap between our current lifestyles. Harry grew weary of driving those big rigs back in 2001 and retired at 57, which, I think could be considered the teenage portion of the retirement years. As for me, at 71, I’m still slugging it out working full time and working my side newspaper hustle.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
hometownstations.com
Department of the Army conducting routine training in Shawnee this weekend
A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
Lima News
Pam and Tom Ditto
DELPHOS — Pam and Tom Ditto are celebrating 40 years of marriage. Ditto and the former Pam Peters were married Sept. 11, 1982, at High Street United Methodist Church, Lima. They are the parents of two children, Emily (Eric) Sharp of Delphos and Jack Ditto of Yellowstone National Park, WY.
wktn.com
2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair
Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
World 100 Results: September 10, 2022 (Eldora Speedway – $55k)
Tonight, the national dirt late model drivers invade Rossburg, Ohio. It’s the finale of the World 100 at the famed half-mile dirt track of Eldora Speedway. View World 100 results from Eldora Speedway below. Eldora Menu: World 100. Sept 8 | Sept 9 | Sept 10. Jonathan Davenport and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
wktn.com
Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair
Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Daniel N. Edwards, 44, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 18 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Sept. 2. Kadren Artis, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
13abc.com
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
